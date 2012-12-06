UPDATE 1-Apple's ranking in China smartphone market falls to No.6 - IDC

* Apple's smartphone mkt share rank drops two notches in Q3
vs Q2
* Market share under 10 pct in Q3, expected to rebound with
iPhone 5
* Samsung, Lenovo, Huawei retain No.1, 2, 5 ranking in Q3
* China Q3 smartphone shipments hit record, surpass 60
million
By Lee Chyen Yee
HONG KONG, Dec 6 Apple Inc's rank in
China's smartphone market, which is set to become the world's
largest this year, fell to No.6 in the third quarter as it faced
tough competition from Chinese brands, research firm IDC said on
Thursday.
IDC's announcement comes a day after Apple's shares fell
more than 6 percent on the Nasdaq, logging its biggest
single-day loss in four years and losing $35 billion of its
value, on concerns about rivals gaining ground in the mobile
devices market.
China, already the world's biggest mobile phone market, is
seeing competition intensifying in its smartphone sector, with
global and homegrown vendors trying to outgun one another in
terms of price and features.
Underscoring that, Nokia announced on Wednesday
it is to partner China Mobile, the country's largest
wireless carrier, in a sales deal that will give the Finnish
company an opportunity to win back some Chinese market share
from Apple's iPhone.
Apple saw its third-quarter ranking by market share fall two
notches from its position in the second quarter, IDC said. Its
market share by shipments was under 10 percent in the third
quarter, when China's smartphone shipments hit a record high, at
more than 60 million units, the research firm added.
However, IDC analysts expect a rebound with the launch of
the iPhone 5 in China in December. Apple last week received
approval from regulators for the sale of the iPhone 5 in the
country.
Galaxy-maker Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, the
world's No.2 PC maker Lenovo Group Ltd and global No.2
telecom equipment maker Huawei Technologies Co Ltd
retained the top two and No.5 spots, respectively, IDC said.
Chinese brand Coolpad made a three-spot leap to No.3 in the
country, but ZTE Corp dropped one place to
No.4 in the July-September period, IDC said. The research firm
did not give the market share numbers of any company except
Apple.
"Chinese vendors Coolpad, Lenovo and ZTE made it to the Asia
Pacific ex-Japan top 5 vendors on strong performance in their
home market, showing that it is not impossible for Chinese
vendors to surpass international vendors," Wong Teck-zhung, a
senior market analyst at IDC, said in a statement.
GENEROUS SUBSIDIES
China now has more than one billion mobile phone subscribers
though less than a fifth are 3G subscribers.
The country's three mobile carriers, China Mobile, Unicom
and Telecom have been doling out generous
handset subsidies to try to attract higher-end users keen on
online gaming and social networking.
Chinese vendors are also offering smartphones in the
sub-1,000 yuan ($160) category.
"Price continues to be king," Jeff Lorbeck, senior vice
president for U.S. mobile chip maker Qualcomm's product
management, told reporters in a conference on Thursday.
"The local China brands are becoming increasingly important
in both the carrier channels and open-market channels, so a lot
of the tier 1 global brands are being displaced by China's local
brands."