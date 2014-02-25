WHO: China must battle vested interests in smoking fight

| BEIJING
BEIJING Feb 25 China needs to take a firmer
stance against its giant tobacco industry if it hopes to reduce
the roughly 1 million smoking-related deaths the country sees
every year, a World Health Organisation official said on
Tuesday.
The WHO official's remarks come as the world's largest
consumer of cigarettes steps up its efforts to weed out a
pervasive and destructive habit. China has adopted several
anti-tobacco measures in recent months, sparking new hope for
global health organisations and anti-smoking advocates.
But critics say the country's powerful state-backed tobacco
monopoly has opposed measures like raising cigarette prices and
the use of stronger health warnings on cigarette packs,
dampening plans for reform.
China is home to more than 300 million smokers, with more
than 50 percent of men indulging in the habit. But awareness of
the health effects is low, with the WHO estimating that only a
quarter of adults have a comprehensive understanding of the
health implications of smoking.
"China clearly needs to do much, much more if is to tackle
tobacco-related illnesses," Dr Shin Young-soo, the World Health
Organisation's regional director for the western Pacific, told
journalists while on an official visit to Beijing. "There are
strong conflicts of interests in terms of (tax) income issues."
By some estimates, the tobacco monopoly has contributed as
much as 10 percent of total tax revenue for China's central
government.
Shin said that the fact that the government still owns the
majority of the cigarette factories was a key hindrance to a
smoke-free environment.
Rare financial data released by the country's cigarette
monopoly, China National Tobacco Corp, in 2012 showed that the
company had annual net income of 117.7 billion yuan ($18.6
billion) in 2010, making it the biggest tobacco company in the
world based on this measure.
In contrast, Phillip Morris International Inc, which
owns the iconic Marlboro brand, saw annual net income of $8.57
billion in 2013.
In recent months Beijing has indicated it is willing to get
tougher on smoking, announcing a long-awaited ban on lighting up
in schools in January and calling late last year
for all government officials to quit the habit.
Still, authorities have historically enforced such bans only
sporadically and smoking remains rampant in hospitals, offices
and public places.
The government also raised the average purchase price of its
most common type of tobacco by 5 percent last month. It is
unclear whether the increase in the purchase price would be
passed onto consumers.