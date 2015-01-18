China's graft-busters target state-owned firms ahead of reform

| BEIJING
BEIJING Jan 19 China's anti-corruption watchdog
has stepped up inspections of state-run conglomerates, focusing
on strategic firms, as Beijing prepares to implement its most
ambitious reform of government industry in nearly two decades.
Anti-graft inspectors are targeting 53 strategic central
government-owned groups, where top executives hold the rank of
deputy government ministers, a state industry source familiar
with the matter told Reuters.
Chinese President Xi Jinping has warned that the problem of
official graft is serious enough to threaten the Communist
Party's legitimacy and has vowed to go after powerful "tigers"
as well as lowly "flies".
Graft-busters have gone after business leaders and
politicians alike. On Friday, one of the country's top spy
chiefs became the latest official to be caught in the dragnet,
signalling that the boldest crackdown on corruption in decades
had spilled over into China's powerful intelligence apparatus.
The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI), the
ruling Communist Party's top anti-corruption body, said it would
inspect all central government state-owned enterprises (SOEs)
this year, the official Xinhua News Agency reported on
Wednesday.
In November, the CCDI announced it had dispatched teams to
eight big SOEs, including China Southern Airlines Co
, China Unicom, Dongfeng Motor Corp
and China Petroleum & Chemical Corp, or Sinopec
.
On Friday, the anti-graft body said it would prosecute Zong
Xinhua, the former head of China Unicom's e-commerce and
information technology unit.
China Southern Chief Financial Officer Xu Jiebo along with
three other top executives at the carrier were put under
investigation and sacked for suspected criminal wrongdoing
earlier this month.
The SOE anti-graft efforts coincide with China's imminent
roll-out of ambitious new guidelines to overhaul the country's
inefficient state sector.
The State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration
Commission (SASAC), the ministry-level body that directly
oversees 112 central government industrial and service
conglomerates, is expected to publish the reform plans before
the end of March.
"Currently the anti-corruption fight at central SOEs remains
severe and complicated," SASAC Chairman Zhang Yi said at an
internal meeting last year, according to a post on the CCDI's
website earlier this month.
The SASAC needs to be the "eyes" of the Party and stand in
the "vanguard" to curb the spread of corruption, Zhang said.
On Tuesday, Xi told a meeting of anti-graft authorities that
they must step-up supervision, inspection and audits of
state-owned enterprises and strengthen the Party's control over
those firms.
"State-owned assets and resources are hard-earned, the
shared wealth of the people of this country," Xi said, according
to the official People's Daily.
"We must complete the state asset supervision system to
toughen oversight of departments and positions that are rich
with power, capital and resources," he said.
Anti-corruption efforts at China's most strategic
conglomerates are likely to be part of an ongoing campaign
rather than a one-time event, the state industry source said.
AVOIDING LOSSES
Anti-graft authorities have sent inspection teams into 36
central government-owned state conglomerates over the last two
years, placing 21 executives under investigation for wrongdoing,
according to statistics compiled by Reuters.
In December, the SASAC held a general meeting to discuss a
key document concerning the role of company insiders and
avoiding the loss of state assets during SOE reforms, the
government body said in an online statement early this month.
Those plans are expected to encourage the separation of
business from politics through the appointment of independent
company management and boards of directors, answerable to
independent state asset managers.
The government is expected to promote so-called "mixed
ownership" by backing the sale of enterprise stakes to portfolio
and private investors.
(Reporting By Matthew Miller and Beijing Newsroom; Additional
reporting by Fang Yan; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)