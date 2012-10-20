Chinese govt mulls policies to support solar power industry

SHANGHAI Oct 20 China is working on policies,
including subsidies and easier access to the grid, to help its
ailing solar power producers expand in the domestic market, the
China Daily reported on Saturday, citing industry officials and
government sources.
The State Grid Corp, China's largest state-owned utility, is
considering giving its subsidiaries at city level the authority
to approve solar power plants with less than 10,000 kilowatts of
installed capacity to be connected to the grid, said deputy
director Meng Xiangan.
At a meeting earlier this week, the State Grid also agreed
in principle to waive charges associated with connecting to the
grid, which usually costs millions of yuan, Meng said, adding
that a plan to develop the country's solar industry has been
handed to the central government and is awaiting approval.
"The obstacles companies face in order to be connected to
the national grid are the biggest problem for the solar power
industry," Meng was quoted as saying.
The National Energy Administration is also working on a plan
to offer subsidies ranging from about 0.40 yuan ($0.06) to 0.60
yuan for each kilowatt-hour of distributed solar power.
The amount includes subsidies from both the central and
local governments, the China Daily said, citing a senior
official from the administration.
China's export-focused solar panel industry has been hit
hard by excess manufacturing capacity and waning foreign demand
as European nations cut back subsidies for green power.
Companies have slashed prices 30 percent this year as stockpiles
grow, virtually erasing the industry's profits.
Chinese producers, including Suntech Power Holdings
and Trina Solar, are increasingly turning to their home
market, which has become one of the world's biggest, for solar
energy development.
Overseas, they battle not only a weak market environment but
also anti-dumping tariffs in the United States. Europe also
could impose import duties.