As solar panels pile up, China takes axe to polysilicon producers

| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Aug 1 Three quarters of China's
solar-grade polysilicon producers face closure as Beijing looks
to overhaul a bloated and inefficient industry, resulting in
fewer but better companies to compete against Germany's Wacker
Chemie AG and South Korea's OCI Co Ltd.
The polysilicon sector, which has around 40 companies
employing 30,000 people and has received investment of 100
billion yuan ($16 billion), suffers from low quality and chronic
over-capacity as local governments poured in money to feed a
fast-growing solar panel industry, for which polysilicon is a
key feedstock.
Demand for solar panels has eased since the global financial
crisis, forcing governments worldwide to slash solar power
subsidies, and leaving China sitting on idle capacity and
mounting losses. To help prop up the solar industry, Beijing
plans to more than quadruple solar power generating capacity to
35 gigawatts (GW) by 2015 to use up some of the huge domestic
panel glut. It has also said it will accelerate technological
upgrades in polysilicon to weed out inefficient producers and
"nurture a batch of internationally competitive producers."
People in the polysilicon industry say the moves will halve
China's production capacity to 100,000 tonnes a year, leaving
around 10 relatively strong firms with better technology and
cost efficiency.
"Most producers will be eliminated rather than acquired.
This may sound cruel, but is the reality as they are
technologically uncompetitive," Lu Jinbiao, a senior official at
China's top polysilicon producer GCL-Poly Energy, told
Reuters.
The challenges mirror those faced by much of China's
manufacturing sector, from cement and steel to shipbuilding -
local governments chasing jobs and economic growth over-invested
in often high-cost, low-tech capacity in the mid-2000s when
demand for solar panels was booming. That boom is now over.
"Large amounts of ineffective, high-cost production capacity
will exit the market," said Ma Haitian, deputy secretary general
of the Silicon Industry of China Nonferrous Metals Industry
Association, a Beijing-based industry lobby.
PRICE SLUMP
As smaller polysilicon producers, with average annual
capacity of a few thousand tonnes, are pushed out, the likely
winners will be larger producers such as GCL Poly, TBEA Co Ltd
, China Silicon Corp and Daqo New Energy Corp.
The shake-out is already underway as polysilicon prices have
plunged to below $20 per kg from a 2008 peak of almost $400,
forcing some producers in the northwestern province of Ningxia
and eastern China's Zhejiang province to file for bankruptcy.
Their plight is made worse by cheaper, and better quality,
imports from producers such as MEMC Pasadena Inc and
Michigan-based Hemlock Semiconductor Group - a venture of Dow
Corning, Shin-Etsu Handotai and
Mitsubishi Materials Corp - and Norway's Renewable
Energy.
Of the 69,000 tonnes of solar-grade polysilicon China
consumed in January-June, 41,000 tonnes were imported, according
to industry data. China's solar panel makers prefer imported
polysilicon, which has a higher purity that helps in energy
conversion, company executives say.
Foreign polysilicon producers can break even at prices of
around $20/kg, while break-even for Chinese firms with capacity
of 10,000 tonnes or more is $20-$25, say industry specialists,
who noted that most smaller Chinese producers had begun to lose
money when prices slipped to $30-$40.
"Restructuring is a must. Most Chinese polysilicon
enterprises will disappear and only about 10 will survive," said
Glenn Gu, senior solar analyst at consultant IHS in Shanghai.
NEW DAWN?
In an apparent bid to protect its domestic industry, Beijing
this month imposed preliminary anti-dumping duties on U.S. and
South Korean polysilicon imports, but has yet to
decide whether to do the same for European suppliers like Wacker
Chemie. Analysts said that idea could be dropped after China and
the European Union struck a solar panel trade deal last weekend.
"Such a settlement could mark the start of another global
photovoltaics (solar technology) upturn," Wacker Chemie said in
announcing better-than-expected quarterly earnings on Tuesday,
adding polysilicon prices may have bottomed.
Many of China's leading solar cell and module manufacturers
- such as LDK Solar Co Ltd, Yingli Green Energy Holding
Co Ltd, Suntech Power Holdings Co Ltd and JA
Solar Holdings Co Ltd - are sitting on long-term
take-or-pay contracts with foreign polysilicon producers, under
which they import set amounts at fixed prices of around
$40-$50/kg, people in the industry said.
By some estimates, 30 percent of the $2.1 billion worth of
polysilicon that China imported last year came from those
contracts. Those deals looked good before the financial crisis,
and some Chinese panel makers - who regularly mix imported
polysilicon with local materials to control costs - also
invested in their own polysilicon production.
Much of that investment has since been written off.