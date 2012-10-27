China's State Grid to help solar power producers-report

SHANGHAI Oct 27 China's largest state-owned
utility State Grid Corp will allow some solar power producers to
connect to the national grid for free, in a bid to help the
ailing solar industry, the official China Daily newspaper said.
State Grid said on Friday that from Nov. 1 it would provide
a free connection service for so-called distributed photovoltaic
solar power producers, or small- and medium-scale producers
located near customers, the newspaper reported on Saturday.
China's export-focused solar panel industry has been hit by
excess manufacturing capacity and waning foreign demand.
Companies are also facing anti-dumping tariffs in the United
States while Europe could also impose import duties.
The cost for one network access point is 420,000 yuan
($67,200) and 10 points would be needed for a solar project of
one megawatt, the paper said, citing Wang Sicheng, a researcher
at the Energy Research Institute.
Chinese producers, including Suntech Power Holdings
and Trina Solar, are increasingly turning to their home
market, which has become one of the world's biggest, for solar
energy development.
Last Saturday, the newspaper reported that China was working
on policies, including subsidies and easier access to the grid,
to help solar power producers expand in the domestic market.