Trina Solar CEO confident despite anti-dumping row

TIANJIN, China, Sept 13 The outlook for the
solar power industry is good and an anti-dumping trade row
between the European Union and China is only a temporary barrier
to growth, the chairman of Chinese solar panel maker Trina Solar
Ltd said on Thursday.
His comments came a day after Trina said it would cut jobs
in response to industry-wide pressures that have slashed solar
panel prices and profit margins in the past two years, and wiped
around a third from Trina's share price in 2012. [ID:nL3E8KB6S9
Rapid expansion of manufacturing capacity has created a glut
of panels, which has led the European Commission to launch an
investigation into suspected dumping by Chinese manufacturers.
Those producers, which include Yingli Green Energy Holding
Co Ltd and Suntech Power Holdings Co Ltd,
responded by saying the action risked starting a trade war, and
its Commerce Ministry has said the inquiry would hurt the clean
energy sector globally.
"After the European Union launched anti-dumping
investigation, there emerges rising concerns about the mounting
challenges and pressure on the future development of the solar
industry," Gao Jifan told the World Economic Forum meeting in
the eastern Chinese port city of Tianjin.
Solar panels are the biggest import sector ever targeted by
the Commission, whose probe stems from a complaint made by
European firms led by Germany's Solarworld AG.
"I think the problem will be solved ... and I am confident
that the solar industry will continue to develop in the future,"
said Gao, who is also Trina's chief executive.
China sold about 21 billion euros ($26.5 billion) worth of
solar panels and components into the European Union in 2011 -
about 60 percent of all Chinese exports of the product.
The EU imported goods from China worth a total of 292
billion euros last year. Imports of Chinese products subject to
trade defence duties total less than one percent of that amount.
The United States imposed duties on solar panel imports from
China in May after a similar push from Solarworld there.