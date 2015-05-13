Aircraft, farm deals on the table for China's Li in S.America

BEIJING May 13 Chinese Premier Li Keqiang will
sign aircraft, currency and agricultural deals when he visits
South America next week, an official said on Wednesday, a part
of the world where China has deep trade ties but traditionally
limited political influence.
Li will travel to Brazil, Colombia, Peru and Chile on the
May 17-29 trip, and, as is common with visits by top Chinese
leaders to resource-rich nations, will sign what will likely be
a series of impressive agreements.
China, the world's second-largest economy, is buying oil
from Venezuela, copper from Peru and Chile and soybeans from
Argentina and Brazil, for example. Peru and Chile also both have
free trade deals with China, and Colombia is looking at one.
In return, China has invested a total of more than $100
billion as of the end of last year, according to Assistant
Chinese Commerce Minister Tong Daochi.
"During Premier Li's visit to these four countries, we will
discuss important issues like industrial cooperation,
infrastructure, free trade zones, technical economic
cooperation, training and financial support," Tong told
reporters.
"We expect that through further deepening this cooperation,
China and Latin America will join hands to promote global
prosperity and recovery."
Giving a flavour of what would be agreed, Tong said that
China and Chile would sign currency swap and yuan settlement
agreements, while in Brazil there would be a Brazilian beef
export deal.
In January, Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged $250
billion in investment in Latin America over the next 10 years as
part of a drive to boost resource-hungry China's influence in a
region long dominated by the United States.
Last year, China and Brazil agreed $7.5 billion in financing
for Brazilian miner Vale SA and the purchase of 60
passenger jets from planemaker Embraer.
Without naming Embraer, Tong said that aviation would be
another focus area for Li in Brazil.
"On this visit by Premier Li, we will discuss further
purchases and cooperation with Brazil on aviation," he said.
China would like to import more value-added products from
Latin America, Tong added, rather than just relying on raw
materials such as iron ore, sugar and soy beans.
"We hope that Latin American countries, particularly these
four, can develop the Chinese market more, and export more
products which suit Chinese consumers," he said.
