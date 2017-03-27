UPDATE 1-China Southern in talks over American Airlines tie-up

* Talks involve American Airlines taking stake in China
Southern
* Deal would see second US carrier to own part of a China
airline
* Deal could involve a share issue, other forms of
cooperation
(Updates with details, analyst comment)
By Brenda Goh
SHANGHAI, March 27 China Southern Airlines
is in talks over a tie-up with
American Airlines that could involve the U.S. carrier
taking a stake in the state-owned airline, boosting routes
between the world's two largest travel markets.
The potential deal would make American Airlines the second
U.S. carrier to own part of a Chinese airline after Delta Air
Lines Inc bought 3.55 percent of China Eastern Airlines
Corp for $450 million in 2015.
China Southern, the country's largest carrier by passenger
numbers, said in a filing the tie-up could involve a share issue
as well as other forms of cooperation, but that it was still
subject to shareholder and government approval.
The company's Hong Kong-listed shares jumped as much as 5.3
percent in early morning trading on Monday, while its
mainland-listed shares remained suspended.
The tie-up comes as Beijing has vowed to shake up its
airlines by implementing mixed-ownership reforms and introducing
private capital and strategic investment into its state-owned
enterprises in a bid to improve efficiency and competitiveness.
BOCOM International analyst Geoffrey Cheng said the tie-up
was the best way for the two companies to offer consumers more
flights overseas given the lack of new flight slots available.
He added any equity stake - expected to be similar in size
to the Delta deal - would help cement ties between the airlines,
but in reality would be little more than a glorified
code-sharing arrangement by which airlines pool resources and
share flights.
"The rationale is probably like what Delta has been doing
with China Eastern," he said, adding it would allow them to link
up with more second-tier cities in China and the United States.
"Essentially if there's no voting rights, it's just symbolic."
Chinese airlines have been aggressively expanding their
fleet and increasing the number of their international routes as
they seek to capitalize on strong growth in outbound Chinese
travel that has far outpaced tourism at home.
China Southern has flights from its home base of Guangzhou
to U.S. cities New York, Boston and Chicago as well as Hawaii.
It is also a member of the SkyTeam airline alliance and has
code-sharing agreements with Virgin America and Delta.
For American Airlines, the deal could widen access to China,
one of the biggest sources of tourists to the United States, and
will help it compete with rival Delta, which has invested in
foreign carriers in Mexico, Brazil and Britain in recent years.
Delta, which also owns 49 percent of Virgin Atlantic Airways
Ltd, gained an observer seat on China Eastern's board as
part of its deal in 2015. At the time, the two said they would
cooperate on areas such as sales and market, frequent flyer
plans and joint investments in lounges.
(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by David Goodman and Randy
Fabi)