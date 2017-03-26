China Southern Airlines in talks over American Airlines cooperation deal

SHANGHAI, March 26 China Southern Airlines
is negotiating a potential strategic
tie-up with American Airlines that could involve a share
issue and other forms of business cooperation, it said on
Sunday.
A stock exchange filing from China's largest carrier by
passenger numbers said the proposed cooperation is subject to
approval by shareholders and government authorities and no
binding agreement has yet been made.
The company's U.S.-listed shares jumped 6.9 percent on
Friday after it halted trading in its China and Hong Kong-listed
shares and said it was negotiating a possible cooperation with a
third party.
Trading in the shares will resume on Monday, the company
said.
(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by David Goodman)