China Southern Airlines' shares jump after American Airlines buy-in

SHANGHAI, March 28 China Southern Airlines Co Ltd's Hong Kong-listed shares jumped by more than 2.5 pct in opening trade after the company said it would sell a stake to a subsidiary of American Airlines

The carrier's mainland shares also rose by more than 4 percent after announcing the deal, which would make American Airlines the second U.S. carrier to own part of a Chinese airline after Delta Air Lines Inc. (Reporting by Brenda Goh and John Ruwitch; Editing by Stephen Coates)