版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 28日 星期二 09:38 BJT

China Southern Airlines' shares jump after American Airlines buy-in

SHANGHAI, March 28 China Southern Airlines Co Ltd's Hong Kong-listed shares jumped by more than 2.5 pct in opening trade after the company said it would sell a stake to a subsidiary of American Airlines

The carrier's mainland shares also rose by more than 4 percent after announcing the deal, which would make American Airlines the second U.S. carrier to own part of a Chinese airline after Delta Air Lines Inc. (Reporting by Brenda Goh and John Ruwitch; Editing by Stephen Coates)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐