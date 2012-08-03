版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 3日 星期五 17:51 BJT

China Southern's Xiamen Airlines to buy 40 Boeing 737 jets

HONG KONG Aug 3 China Southern Airlines Co Ltd said on Friday that its subsidiary Xiamen Airlines has agreed to buy 40 Boeing 737 aircraft as it expands internationally.

The bill for the jets, which will be delivered from 2016 to 2019, was significantly less than the catalogue price of $3.36 billion in total because of concessions granted by Boeing, China Southern said in a statement.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐