RPT-Tofu trailblazer: Soymeal leads China charge into commodities derivatives

* Options foray as China matures in markets
* Monthly soymeal futures volume rivals Brent crude
* Dalian one of four futures markets in China
By Hallie Gu and Josephine Mason
BEIJING, March 30 Soymeal, a chief ingredient in
tofu, is set to provide rich nutrition of another kind: China is
using the animal feed staple to blaze a trail in commodities
derivatives, fuelling its appetite for global investment hub
status along the way.
On Friday, Dalian Commodities Exchange, one of four futures
centres in China, will roll out a soymeal option, the country's
first exchange-traded product of its kind in commodities.
The derivatives are designed to make it easier for the likes
of traders, pig farmers and the companies who process soybeans
into oil and feed to hedge price swing risks. Worth $7 billion,
Dalian's soymeal futures are the country's largest agricultural
market.
Fifteen years in the making, the soymeal options give
holders the right to buy or sell a product at a particular
strike price, and will appeal to another group - China's
cash-rich speculative investors, who have piled into everything
from eggs to iron ore in the past year, disrupting global
commodity prices in the process.
"We have been trading equity options, now we will give a
shot at this first commodity option," said Mo Qingping,
investment director at ESFund Management Co, with more than 2
billion yuan ($290 million) in assets. One of its main
shareholders is Shenzhen-listed investment firm GF Securities Co
, worth more than $18 billion by market value.
As the world's second-largest economy has expanded, and with
it an appetite for everything from copper to corn, futures
trading in China has surged in recent years and now rivals the
United States and Europe in volume terms.
Dalian launched soymeal futures almost 20 years ago, but its
foray into more complex instruments demonstrates the growing
maturity of its risk management offering as China aims to play a
bigger role on the global derivatives market. Beijing regulators
are now considering prising open China's long-closed futures
markets to foreign investors.
In an emailed statement on Thursday, the Dalian exchange
cautioned it does not expect big volumes immediately, due to the
complexity of the product.
Still, the potential is vast.
More than 17.5 million lots of Dalian soymeal futures,
equivalent to 175 million tonnes of soymeal, have changed hands
so far this month. That's more than three times the size of U.S.
annual soymeal output, and on a par with Brent crude oil futures
turnover, arguably the highest-profile futures contract in the
world.
GROWING MATURITY
With 85 percent of beans crushed in China brought in from
abroad, it makes sense for the feed and meat industry to want
additional protection against price volatility, said JY Chow,
food and agriculture expert at Mizuho Bank in Singapore.
"The global grain and meat market will gain in complexity
and uncertainty, so it is good that Chinese market becomes more
sophisticated - moving in parallel with the maturity of the
industry," he said.
Guo Can, who imports soybeans and sells soymeal for a major
soybean crusher in eastern Shandong province, has been
practising using the new-fangled hedging product on a simulated
trading platform.
"We aim to get involved, but we will see the trading volume
first," he said. "If it's quite active, we will buy in."
Friday's launch coincides with the release of the U.S.
government's first estimate for grain acreage for the current
season, one of the most widely anticipated reports on the
agricultural calendar - and one which often roils prices.
This week, Shandong-based Luzheng Futures, one of
10 market makers appointed to ensure liquidity, was making final
checks on its trading systems.
Even though he has handled options in other markets for
almost a decade, Lin Qihong, investment director at the
brokerage's option market maker division, remained cautious on
the eve of the Friday launch.
"This is China's first commodities option product after all.
We've got to be a bit careful," he said.
($1 = 6.8875 Chinese yuan renminbi)
