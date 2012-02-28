RPT-INSIGHT-Conflict looms in South China Sea oil rush

* Philippine/UK firm drilling well in waters disputed by
China
* One of a number of flashpoints in South China Sea
* S.China sea oil reserves could be among world's largest
* Tough China response could force US intervention
By Randy Fabi and Manuel Mogato
PUERTO PRINCESA, Philippines, Feb 28 When
Lieutenant-General Juancho Sabban received an urgent phone call
from an oil company saying two Chinese vessels were threatening
to ram its survey ship, the Philippine commander's message was
clear: don't move, we will come to the rescue.
Within hours, a Philippine surveillance plane, patrol ships
and light attack aircraft arrived in the disputed area of Reed
Bank in the South China Sea. By then the Chinese boats had left
after chasing away the survey ship, Veritas Voyager, hired by
U.K.-based Forum Energy Plc.
But the tension had become so great Forum Energy chief Ray
Apostol wanted to halt two months of work in the area.
"They were so close to finishing their work. I told them to
stay and finish the job," Sabban, who heads the Western Command
of the Philippine Armed Forces, told Reuters at his headquarters
in Puerto Princesa on Palawan island.
Over the next few days, President Benigno Aquino would call
an emergency cabinet meeting, file a formal protest with China,
and send his defense secretary and armed forces chief to the
Western Command in a show of strength.
The March 2011 incident is considered a turning point for
the Aquino administration. The president hardened his stance on
sovereignty rights, sought closer ties with Washington and has
quickened efforts to modernise its military.
A year later, Forum Energy is planning to return.
Top company executives told Reuters the company intends to sail
to Reed Bank within months to drill the area's first well for
oil and natural gas in decades, an event that could spark a
military crisis for Aquino if China responds more aggressively.
The U.S. military has also signalled its return to the area,
with war games scheduled in March with the Philippine navy near
Reed Bank that China is bound to view as provocative.
"This will be a litmus test of where China stands
on the South China Sea issue," said Ian Storey, a fellow at the
Singapore Institute of Southeast Asian Studies. "They could
adopt the same tactics as they did last year and harass the
drilling vessels, or they might even take a stronger line
against them and send in warships."
A decades-old territorial squabble over the South China Sea
is entering a new and more contentious chapter, as claimant
nations search deeper into disputed waters for energy supplies
while building up their navies and military alliances with other
nations, particularly with the United States.
Reed Bank, claimed by both China and the Philippines, is
just one of several possible flashpoints in the South China Sea
that could force Washington to intervene in defense of its
Southeast Asian allies.
OBAMA PIVOT
U.S. President Barack Obama has sought to reassure regional
allies that Washington would serve as a counterbalance to a
newly assertive China, part of his campaign to "pivot" U.S.
foreign policy more intensely on Asia after a decade of war in
Iraq and Afghanistan.
Obama brought up the South China Sea at an Asia-Pacific
summit in Bali last November, and had a surprise one-one-one
with Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao on the subject, although Beijing
had insisted the issue should not be on the agenda at all.
"As Southeast Asian nations run to the U.S. for assistance,
Beijing increasingly fears that America aims to encircle China
militarily and diplomatically," said Stephanie Kleine-Ahlbrandt,
Northeast Asia Director for the International Crisis Group.
"Underlying all of these concerns is the potential that
discoveries of oil and natural gas beneath the disputed sections
of the South China Sea could fuel conflict."
The area is thought to hold vast untapped reserves of oil
and natural gas that could potentially place China, the
Philippines, Vietnam and other claimant nations alongside the
likes of Saudi Arabia, Russia and Qatar.
Manila is beefing up its tiny and outdated naval fleet and
military bases, adding at least two Hamilton-class cutters this
year and earmarking millions of dollars to expand its Ulugan Bay
naval base in Palawan.
It's no match for China's fleet, the largest in Asia, which
boasts 62 submarines, 13 destroyers and 65 frigates, according
to the International Institute for Strategic Studies.
China last month launched the fourth of its new 071
amphibious landing ships that are designed to quickly insert
troops to trouble spots, disputed islands, for example.
The U.S. Navy has announced it will deploy its own new
amphibious assault vessels, the Littoral Combat Ships, to the
"maritime crossroads" of the Asia-Pacific theater, stationing
them in Singapore and perhaps the Philippines.
Washington's renewed presence in the Philippines, a former
U.S. colony that voted to remove American naval and air bases 20
years ago, follows the U.S. announcement last year of plans to
set up a Marine base in northern Australia and possibly station
warships in Singapore.
Manila is talking about giving Washington more access to its
ports and airfields to re-fuel and service U.S. warships and
planes. The two countries will conduct war games off Palawan
island in late March -- focusing on how to deal with a takeover
of an oil rig in the South China Sea.
'SOUNDS OF CANNONS'
China has warned oil companies not to explore in the
disputed South China Sea, over which Beijing says it has
"indisputable sovereignty". Chinese ships have repeatedly
harassed vessels that have tried.
After ExxonMobil discovered hydrocarbons off the
coast of Danang in central Vietnam, an area also claimed by
China, one of China's most popular newspapers warned in October
that nations involved in territorial disputes should "mentally
prepare for the sounds of cannons" if they remain at loggerheads
with Beijing.
Despite the threats, the Philippines and Vietnam
have continued to explore for oil and natural gas further
offshore in the South China waters, driven by persistently high
oil prices and more advanced deepsea technology.
The Philippines has reported as many as 12 incidents of
Chinese vessels intruding into its sovereign waters in the past
year, an unusually high number, Sabban said.
In one of the most serious incidents last October, a
Philippine navy ship seized Chinese fishing boats after
colliding with one of them, prompting protests from China for
their return.
At least 12 Chinese fishermen have been arrested over the
past year. Half of them remain in detention in Palawan.
"China has no right to tell us that we should first ask for
permission from them to explore the area," Sabban said. "We have
explored that area back in the 1970s, so why can't we explore it
now? We knew that there is a substantial deposit of natural gas
even before all of these things started."
Manila says Reed Bank, about 80 nautical miles west of
Palawan island at the southwestern end of the Philippine
archipelago, is within the country's 200-nautical mile exclusive
economic zone. Beijing, however, believes it is part of the
Spratlys, a group of 250 uninhabitable islets spread over
165,000 square miles, claimed entirely by China, Taiwan and
Vietnam and in part by Malaysia, Brunei and the Philippines.
While China prefers to solve the disputes one-on-one with
its smaller Southeast Asian neighbour, Washington has sought to
internationalize the issue, given that half the world's merchant
fleet tonnage sails across the sea and around these islets each
year, carrying $5 trillion worth of trade.
"If we don't develop our positions in our exclusive economic
zone, then we will only be giving it away and will be at the
losing end," Eugenio Bito-Onon, the mayor of Kalayaan islands in
the Spratlys, told Reuters at a coffee shop in Puerto Princesa.
China's oil exploration has been limited in the
South China Sea with less than 15 deep sea wells drilled so far.
Chinese offshore oil and gas specialist CNOOC Ltd,
along with international partners Canada's Husky Energy
and U.S. company Chevron Corp., plan to step up
exploration in the area but focus mainly in the north, staying
away from the politically sensitive waters to the south.
Estimates for proven and undiscovered oil reserves in the
South China Sea range from 28 billion to as high as 213 billion
barrels of oil, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said
in a March 2008 report. That would be equivalent to more than 60
years of current Chinese demand, under the most optimistic
outlook, and surpass every country's proven oil reserves except
Saudi Arabia and Venezuela, according to the BP Statistical
Review.
OIL MANDATE
General Sabban said the necessary patrol ships and
surveillance planes will be provided to protect Forum Energy's
exploration vessels in Reed Bank.
"We have a mandate to protect all oil companies exploring in
our territory," he said. "We don't exactly escort them, but we
are in the area to deter any outside force from harassing them."
Forum Energy, whose majority shareholder is the Philippines'
top miner Philex Mining Corp., plans to spend around $80
million through 2013 to explore the Sampaguita gas field in Reed
Bank, covered by Service Contract 72.
The field is estimated to hold at least 3.4 trillion cubic
feet of natural gas, with the potential for five times that
amount. That is at least 25 percent bigger than the nearby
Malampaya gas field, operated by Royal Dutch Shell,
which fuels half of the power needs for the country's main
island of Luzon.
The Philippines is eager to further increase its natural gas
production to meet growing domestic demand for gas-fired power,
which is estimated to surge to 5,000 megawatts per day in 2016,
from the current 2,700 megawatts.
"There is no question that there is gas there. We already
know one or two locations we would like to drill on," said
Apostol, Forum Energy's president, in an interview. "If the
first drill is a bonanza, there might be a need to drill back to
back."
The company said it is closely coordinating its Reed Bank
plans with the military and the energy department, hoping to
send drill ships by the fourth quarter.
"We are aware of the implementation risks that have to be
taken into account when we contract the drilling services," said
Forum Energy's executive director Carlo Pablo. "We have to have
plans in case of delays in operations, on mitigating cost
overruns, and contractual penalties that may be imposed."
A flotilla of ships could soon follow Forum Energy in
disputed waters, with Manila later this year awarding two
offshore oil and gas exploration contracts in territory also
claimed by China.
That could well keep the phones busy for Sabban and his
sailors at Western Command for some time to come.