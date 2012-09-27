WRAPUP 3-China steelmaker, miners cut output as slowdown bites

* Baosteel suspends output at loss-making plant
* Chinese steelmakers battling overcapacity, weak prices
* About 40 pct of Chinese iron ore mines halt operations
* China's $150 bln stimulus unlikely to boost steel demand
* Brazil's Vale ploughs ahead with mine expansion plans
By Fayen Wong and Ruby Lian
SHANGHAI/DALIAN, China, Sept 27 A major Chinese
steelmaker said on Thursday it has halted production at a
loss-making plant and expressed doubt that government attempts
to stimulate the slowing economy would revive demand in the
world's biggest market for the metal.
With China's slowing growth sapping demand for new ships and
construction, an industry official said more than a third of the
country's iron ore mines were idle due to depressed prices, and
the top steel producer also forecast lower output this year.
Beijing approved infrastructure projects worth around $160
billion this month. However, officials at a steel industry
conference in the city of Dalian expressed doubt about how much
the plans to build highways, ports and airport runways would
boost demand.
China's biggest listed steelmaker, Baoshan Iron & Steel Co
, said it has suspended output at a 3 million
tonne-a-year plant in Shanghai as steel prices near three-year
lows.
"The government's infrastructure investment may only improve
sentiment ... I don't expect a big lift in steel demand," Zhang
Dianbo, assistant president of Baosteel, told reporters.
Baosteel is one of the first major Chinese mills to
announce it is suspending production. But more suspensions are
likely as the world's second-biggest economy cools and banks
restrict lending to an industry that built up $400 billion of
debt during years of double-digit growth.
At the conference a senior executive of China's overall
number one producer, Hebei Iron & Steel Group, said the company
had also cut production and expected total 2012 output to fall
from last year's 44.7 million tonnes.
Despite the gloom, the world's top iron ore miner Vale SA
of Brazil said it was pushing ahead with projects to
expand production which would rise to a forecast 320 million
tonnes next year from 312 million tonnes in 2012.
Vale sees China's steel output rising between 3 percent and
5 percent next year. Jose Carlos Martins, executive director of
its ferrous and strategy division, said he was not fretting
about iron ore prices, which are down a fifth since the start of
the year to around $104 a tonne.
"I believe that prices will stay around this level for a
while - at between $100 and $120 ... with a lot of volatility,"
Martins told reporters on the sidelines of the conference.
"Being a low-cost producer and being focused on cost and
quality, we believe that no matter the growth, we see space for
our company, our projects and our ore to get the market."
Global miners Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton
said they remained confident about China's
long-term demand outlook, with BHP predicting iron ore demand
there wouldn't peak until 2025.
HIGH-COST PRODUCERS SUFFER
However, the slide in iron ore prices has shut many
high-cost producers out of the market, particularly in China
which produces about 1 billion tonnes a year itself and buys 60
percent of the ore that is traded globally.
About 40 percent of China's iron ore mines have suspended
operations, Liu Xiaoliang, executive deputy secretary general of
the Metallurgical Mines Association of China, told the
conference.
Zhang Changfu, vice-chairman of the China Iron and Steel
Association (CISA), said the low prices had already affected the
construction of new iron ore projects, adding that average costs
were around $80 per tonne.
"The tax burden on domestic iron ore development is very
heavy and there are all sorts of charges. We are calling on the
government to cut taxes," Zhang told reporters.
The drop in China's steel demand has driven Shanghai rebar
futures prices down by more than a fifth this year to
as low as 3,206 yuan a tonne, and hit demand for iron ore,
sending prices of the main steel raw material to 3-year lows
below $87 a tonne this month.
Iron ore prices have bounced back to above $100 a tonne, but
are still almost a third off this year's peak.
At current prices, iron ore still fetches more than twice
what it costs Vale, Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton to mine it. But
fourth-ranked iron ore miner Australia's Fortescue Metals Group
slammed the brakes this month on plans to treble its
iron ore capacity, cutting $1.6 billion in planned capital
spending this year, and axing hundreds of jobs.
LOSS-MAKING PLANT
The Baosteel plant, in Shanghai's Luojing district, produces
steel plate used in the construction industry and for making
ships and oil rigs. The company, which bought the plant for 14
billion yuan in 2008, said it had been losing money due to weak
demand and high costs.
"With demand from shipbuilders so weak, other producers such
as Angang Steel are also facing pressure," said
Helen Lau, senior metals analyst at UOB-Kay Hian. Further
production suspensions would depend on whether profitable units
of steelmakers could compensate for the losses.
A Baosteel source who has worked at the plant told Reuters
the facility would eventually be shut as part of broader plans
to relocate operations away from Shanghai.
Chinese steelmakers, already battling overcapacity, have
been struggling with razor-thin profits or losses since Beijing
clamped down on the real estate sector, hitting steel demand.
Baosteel's first-half profit more than halved, excluding
one-offs, and the company has forecast that steel prices will
remain under pressure this year.
China's crude steel production fell 2 percent in
mid-September to around 1.86 million tonnes a day. However, CISA
predicted capacity would rise more than 4 percent this year to
900 million tonnes, about 200 million tonnes more than China
consumes annually.