WTO panel largely rules against China in steel duties dispute

GENEVA Feb 13 A World Trade Organization dispute panel largely ruled against China on Friday in a case brought by Japan and the European Union to challenge Chinese anti-dumping duties on high performance seamless stainless steel tubes.

Japan brought the complaint in December 2012 to object to China hampering firms such as Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp from selling the tubes, which are used in coal-fired power plants.

The European Union, home to exporters such as Spain's Tubacex S.A and Germany's Salzgitter A.G, joined the case against China in June 2013. (Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by Stephanie Nebehay)
