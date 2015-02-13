WTO panel largely rules against China in steel duties dispute

GENEVA Feb 13 A World Trade Organization
dispute panel largely ruled against China on Friday in a case
brought by Japan and the European Union to challenge Chinese
anti-dumping duties on high performance seamless stainless steel
tubes.
Japan brought the complaint in December 2012 to object to
China hampering firms such as Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp
from selling the tubes, which are used in coal-fired
power plants.
The European Union, home to exporters such as Spain's
Tubacex S.A and Germany's Salzgitter A.G,
joined the case against China in June 2013.
(Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by Stephanie Nebehay)