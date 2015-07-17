China banks lend $209 bln to margin lender to lift stock prices -media

BEIJING, July 17 China's biggest banks have lent
1.3 trillion yuan ($209.4 billion) to the country's state-backed
margin lender to halt a meltdown in Chinese shares, local media
said on Friday, underlining the government's determination to
support stock prices.
Financial magazine Caijing cited unnamed sources as saying
that 17 commercial Chinese banks had coughed up the cash for
China Securities Finance Corp as of Monday, after China's
central bank said it wanted to extend funding to the firm.
China Merchants Bank Co was the biggest
financier, lending 186 billion yuan to China Securities Finance,
Caijing said.
China Securities Finance is the only institution that
provides margin financing loan services to Chinese securities
firms, and is seen as an important conduit for the government to
counter stock market volatility.
Spooked partly by speculation that China's central bank was
about to end its monetary policy easing, China's stock market
plunged in the past month by nearly a third at the peak of its
sell-off, wiping out around $4 trillion.
The collapse in stock prices sparked China's biggest rescue
effort of its equity market, with the government launching a
series of moves that included halting initial public offers, and
banning firms and their executives from selling shares.
Bloomberg reported separately on Friday that the Chinese
margin lender had 2.5 trillion yuan to 3 trillion yuan worth of
funding available as of this week to shore up the stock market
if needed, citing people familiar with the matter.
($1 = 6.2085 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)