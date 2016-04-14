REFILE-U.S.-listed Chinese companies offer low-ball buyouts -report

(Fixes spelling of company name to Heng Ren in paragraphs 2 and
4 from Hang Ren)
April 13 Chinese companies domiciled in offshore
havens and listed on U.S. stock exchanges are buying out their
shareholders at low-ball prices, according to a report published
on Tuesday, taking advantage of a regulatory gap within their
jurisdictions.
Since 2015, 38 Chinese companies listed in the United States
have announced management buyout offers, with around half
seeking to go private well below their IPO price, says the
report, produced by Heng Ren Partners LLC, a Boston-based
research firm.
Because investors in these offshore-based companies hold
American Depositary Receipt (ADR) shares, they lack certain
shareholder rights, the report says.
"Unlike with buyouts by U.S. companies, ADR holders have
little to no recourse to challenge low-ball offers," said Heng
Ren Managing Partner Peter Halesworth.
The report also points out the trend of Chinese companies
buying out U.S. shareholders, delisting their stock, and then
reaping an even bigger windfall through a new offering in China.
So far we have witnessed spectacular windfalls. The report used
China Mobile Games and Entertainment Group Limited, 3SBio Inc.,
and Focus Media Holding Limited as examples of Chinese companies
that delisted in the United States, only to raise larger
offerings in China shortly afterward.
In Focus Media's case, the company went from raising $3.7
billion after a management buyout in 2013 from the Nasdaq
exchange to raising nearly double that amount in a China listing
two years later, the report says.
"These lowball offers aren't due to a lack of cash," says
the report. "Many of these company owners not only give
themselves a bargain when taking full control, but the companies
depart the U.S. for China much stronger financially after
tapping U.S. markets."
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty in New York; Editing by Andrew
Hay)