China stocks rout on first market day of 2016 trips national trading halt

SHANGHAI, Jan 4 China's major stock exchanges
looked set to extend losses after shares plunged on the first
trading day of the year, triggering a "circuit breaker" that
suspended equities trade nationwide for the first time and put
months of regulatory reforms at risk.
The sell-off saw the CSI300 index of the largest
listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen plunge 7.0 percent
before trading was suspended, its worst single-day performance
since late August, the depth of a summer stock market rout.
And more weakness may be in the cards on Tuesday if the
behaviour of a U.S. exchange-traded fund tracking mainland China
shares is a guide. The Deutsche X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China
A-Shares ETF slumped nearly 10 percent in intraday
U.S. trading, hitting its lowest since October 2014, before
ending the session down 8.5 percent.
Shares of several Chinese companies that trade primarily in
U.S. markets, and are not subject to the same trading
limitations, slumped as well, though not by the same magnitude.
Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd shed 5.6 percent and Baidu
Inc fell by 2.7 percent. The Bank of New York Mellon
China ADR Index lost 4.0 percent.
The collapse, which followed the release of weak economic
data on Monday, raises fresh doubts about regulators' capacity
to wind back heavy trading restrictions implemented in the wake
of a massive summer stock market crash in which major indexes
lost as much as 40 percent before top leadership intervened.
In fact, many analysts attributed the decline to the imminent
end of a six-month lockup period on share sales by major
institutional investors, a policy implemented to shore up
indexes in the wake of the crash.
"The slump apparently triggered intensified selling, while
the trigger of the circuit breaker seems to have heightened
panic, as liquidity was suddenly gone and this is something no
one has experienced before. It was a stampede," said Gu Yongtao,
strategist at Cinda Securities.
Haitong Securities analysts had earlier estimated that up to
1.24 trillion yuan worth of shares would be freed up for sale by
next Monday, assuming the lockup period is not extended.
The collapse in Chinese shares sent ripples across global
financial markets, causing other stock markets to reel and
stoking demand for safe-haven assets such as government bonds.
The Dow Jones industrial average ended down
1.57 percent, its worse start to a year since 2008, while the
Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.08 percent.
CONFIDENCE DASHED
China's response to the summer market crash was seen by many
inside the industry as heavy handed, as it included suppression
of futures and derivatives markets and instilled an atmosphere
of fear at brokerages as regulators pulled in executives for
questioning about insider trading and "malicious short-selling."
While that stabilised indexes, it also suppressed volumes
and poured cold water on foreign investors, who began moving out
of Chinese shares.
However, authorities recently showed signs they believed
indexes had stabilised, in particular by allowing initial public
offerings (IPOs) to resume in November, a vote of confidence
given it was a flood of IPOs that was blamed for setting off the
crash in the first place.
The circuit breaker mechanism, which halts trade for 15
minutes if the CSI300 index falls or rises 5 percent in a day,
then suspends trade for the day if it continues to fall or rise
to 7 percent, is a new measure that came into effect Monday and
was put to test immediately.
Chinese individual shares had already been subject to a 10
percent intraday trading range.
However, Monday's performance caused some analysts to doubt
the efficacy of the new measure.
"To me, this is all part of the growing pains of China
trying to liberalize its financial markets to become an
important player on the world stage, and from a technicality
standpoint, they are learning to deal with the various issues
that come with that," said Howard Tai, an analyst at Aite Group.
Given that China's market is very momentum driven, the 5
percent and 7 percent trading curbs need to be widened, he said.
The circuit breaker may have actually "deepened investor
panic, and limited trading," while those betting against the
market may have been emboldened, as they did not have to worry
about a late session rebound, said David Dai, Shanghai-based
investor director at Nanhai Fund Management Co.
Market reforms put on hold by the crash could be delayed
further if the circuit breaker fails to halt selling pressure
and markets - which had recovered more than 25 percent from the
pit of the crash prior to Monday's correction - head lower
again.
A sell-off could pressure stock regulators to refreeze IPOs
to preserve liquidity, to extend the share lockup to prevent
more selling, and keep the "national team" of brokerages and
fund management firms on the hook to keep buying and holding
stocks at a loss.
It could also further dent confidence in the China
Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) and of the wider
financial regulatory framework to manage increasingly complex
markets even as China's economy struggles against major
headwinds.
Another retreat would likely bolster the case for the
creation of a "super regulator" that would step to manage the
CSRC and other related regulators to improve coordination.
