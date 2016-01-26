版本:
China stocks slump over 6 pct in late selling frenzy

SHANGHAI Jan 26 China stocks plunged more than 6 percent on Tuesday after yet another late bout of panic selling triggered by a resumed slide in global equity markets and oil prices.

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen fell 6.0 percent to 2,940.51 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 6.4 percent, to 2,749.79.

By midday, both indexes had been down around 2 percent.

(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)

