China's stock turmoil drags down remaining strong commodities

By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, July 7 (Reuters) -- China's stock market rout is
injecting new stress into the already ravaged global commodity
sector, with prices of copper, coal, natural
gas LNG-AS and iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI all falling back
towards their 2015 lows. Analysts say the worst is yet to come
as the stronger performers - solar and oil - are now also
struggling.
Falling commodity demand in China has been a concern with
the Chinese economy growing at its slowest pace in a generation.
The country's ongoing stock market turmoil - which has seen a 30
percent plunge in the benchmark CSI300 index since
mid-June - is now threatening to pull the entire commodity
complex into the red.
Of the key energy and commodity markets, only Brent crude
prices and solar shares showed significant
gains in 2015 - and that was earlier this year. With stock
markets in China falling and oversupply in oil worsening, the
two asset classes are fast giving up the gains they made this
year.
Overnight, the Standard & Poor's Goldman Sachs and
the Bloomberg commodity indexes fell the most since
November last year as investors trimmed their exposure to energy
and commodities. Analysts say there's worse to come. "China's
demand stumble comes at an awkward time, just when more and more
supply of raw materials is coming on stream in many sectors. No
quick fix in sight," said Frederic Neumann, co-head Of Asian
economic research at HSBC in Hong Kong.
"China's stock market stumble now risks knocking demand down
further. What all this points to is the need for a lot more
easing, including extra fiscal spending. China's economy is
highly dependent on construction. With that engine sputtering,
mainland commodity demand will struggle to make headway for a
while," he said.
(Editing by Ryan Woo)