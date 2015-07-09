China's companies at risk of stock-backed loan recalls

* Big rise in company loans backed by listed shares
* Many firms that suspended trading have share-backed loans
* Companies may have to put up more collateral or repay
loans
* Regulators scrambling to ease conditions for such
borrowers
By Engen Tham and Matthew Miller
SHANGHAI/BEIJING, July 9 Chinese companies that
borrowed money using shares as collateral may have to put up
more assets or repay their debts, carrying the ripples from the
stock market plunge into the wider economy.
A near 30 percent collapse in share prices has started to
endanger some businesses using such financing, and the country's
banking regulator said on Thursday it would let financial
institutions renegotiate lending terms in these circumstances.
Bank and other loans backed by listed shares officially
increased around 260 percent in May to 58.4 billion yuan ($9.4
billion) from a year earlier, representing about 4.8 percent of
total social financing for the period.
"There is no doubt all the companies are facing a financing
dilemma," said Zhang Jihong, board secretary at Hubei Landing
Holding Co Ltd, a textile company that suspended its
shares from trading on Tuesday - roughly half of all shares on
mainland bourses are now suspended - after its stock fell 61
percent.
Hubei Landing has 29.9 percent of its shares pledged as
collateral for a loan from a trust company.
Around 20 percent of the roughly 1,500 companies that have
suspended trading pledged shares for loans in the last month,
according to a Reuters calculation. The total
number that have pledged shares is much higher.
"It is too early to predict what influence the stock crash
will have on the real economy," Zhang said.
EQUITY COLLATERAL
On Thursday, the China Banking Regulatory Commission
announced additional proposals to support the market, including
measures authorising banks to adjust the maturity of loans using
stock as collateral.
Other measures included letting banks adjust the levels at
which equity collateral must be sold, and supporting listed
companies entering the market to buy back their own shares.
Bank of Communications Co Ltd plans to
lend at 60 percent of share value for stock buybacks by
companies and their shareholders, three sources said.
BoCom could not be reached immediately for comment.
"There is bleeding, but it won't hurt the system on the
whole," said Yang Zhao, chief economist at Nomura Holdings Inc.
in Hong Kong. "I don't see systemic risk."
Yang estimated total equity financing at about 600 billion
yuan.
The total value of pledged shares could be four times that
amount. Huatai Securities in a research note last weekend said
the value of equities offered as collateral reached 2.53
trillion yuan at end-June.
Official measures of equity finance rose in the first five
months of 2015 to 4.2 percent of new total social financing from
2.6 percent in 2014, according to data from the People's Bank of
China.
While pure equity finance isn't a large proportion of total
lending, share pledges are often part of collateral packages
taken by banks, according to lawyers, so reeling markets may
have a wider impact on corporate finance.
"It could potentially be quite serious because if a company
has to provide cash (to top up collateral), it will affect
liquidity, and if it has to pledge more assets, that lessens
your ability to borrow more money," said Jonathan Silver, a
banking and finance partner at Norton Rose.
"It will potentially limit their ability to expand," he
added.
BANKING ON A BREAK
The current market loan to value ratio is typically 40
percent, so for every 100 yuan of shares, a bank might lend 40
yuan.
"Currently, because we give a discount of 20 to 30 percent,
we are in a safe place," said one banker from a top-10 listed
Chinese lender.
But China's banks, which have already seen their margins
eroded by repeated interest rate cuts and increasing competition
from other lending institutions, face further pain from the
possibility of defaults and regulator-enforced refinancing.
"We are afraid to lend on share collateral now," said
another loan officer from a top-10 listed Chinese bank.
"We are still worried we won't get back our investment in
such loans," she added.
($1 = 6.2087 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Additional reporting by Li Zheng in Beijing and Beijing
newsroom; Editing by Will Waterman)