RPT-HK firms in China charm-push ahead of HK-Shenzhen investment link

* Firms on roadshow blitz to attract Chinese investors
* Pent up demand seen in China for overseas investment
* HK-listed shares offer hedge against falling yuan
By Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch
SHANGHAI, Nov 20 Scores of Hong Kong-listed
companies - many small - are on a roadshow blitz in China to
whet the appetite of mainland investors ahead of the launch of a
cross-border investment link between Shenzhen and Hong Kong.
Mainland investors are enthusiastic, viewing the
cross-border channel as a way to buy relatively cheap growth
companies and hedge against a rapidly falling yuan, which hit an
eight-year low on Friday against the dollar.
"Valuations of Hong Kong stocks are very low. In addition,
the Hong Kong dollar is pegged to the U.S. dollar, so when you
buy Hong Kong dollar assets, you're actually buying into the
U.S. dollar," Ma Hong, general manager of Shanghai TopFund
Investment Management Co, said at an event in Shanghai promoting
the Hong Kong-Shenzhen Connect trading link.
"For us, the Hong Kong market represents a strong currency
plus cheap assets ... we need to embrace it."
China and Hong Kong have not specified when the link would
open, but the head of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd
said on Friday it would go live "in a few more days".
The link would allow Chinese investors access to about 100
smaller companies listed in Hong Kong. The existing
Shanghai-to-Hong Kong link allows investment in 318 bigger Hong
Kong-listed companies.
Since the Shanghai link opened two years ago, Chinese
investors have bought a net 294.7 billion yuan ($42.8 billion)
of Hong Kong shares, more than double the purchases of Shanghai
shares by Hong Kong, highlighting the more lukewarm interest of
foreign investors in Chinese shares.
The southbound money flow has halved the premium that
Chinese listed shares had over Hong Kong shares this year alone.
UBS forecast net inflows from China into Hong Kong next year
would be 160 billion yuan under the two links, but some are
making bolder predications.
Industrial Securities, a Chinese brokerage, estimated that
Chinese insurers, which have recently been allowed to
participate in the connect schemes, will invest 400-600 billion
yuan into Hong Kong stocks by the end of 2017.
China maintains tight controls on capital movements across
its borders and since the stock market crash last year has been
clamping down on capital outflows.
Zhou Jie, chairman of Haitong Securities, told a
promotional event sponsored by the brokerage in Shanghai that
there is pent up demand in China for global investment
opportunities.
The Shanghai and Shenzhen trading links provide a valve for
that demand. But while they give Chinese investors a chance to
hedge against the falling yuan, they are closed systems aimed at
preventing Chinese money leaking offshore.
Chinese investors pay for their Hong Kong purchases in yuan
and receive the proceeds in yuan when they sell the shares. They
can not use their Hong Kong shares as collateral for offshore
loans.
CHARM
A range of companies, including Kingdee International
Software Group Co, Bloomage Biotechnology Corp
and sportswear maker 361 Degrees, have taken
part in the charm offensive.
Others include Concord New Energy Group, natural
gas seller Blue Sky Power Holdings Co and public
relations firm Wonderful Sky Financial Group Holdings.
Many are hoping Chinese investment will lift their share
prices and market valuations and so boost their fund raising
potential.
It could also add liquidity to trading in their stock,
making the equity more attractive to a broader investment base.
Still, companies will have to expect greater volatility,
said Li Qian, board secretary of BYD Co Ltd
, a Chinese automaker which is dual-listed in
Shenzhen and Hong Kong.
"Mainland investors hold stocks for a much shorter period
(than global peers)," he said, noting the firm's Chinese
shareholders change frequently while global institutional
holdings are more stable.
Pang Jiahong, chief financial officer at Hong Kong-listed
Universal Medical Financial & Technical Advisory Services Co
, said she welcomes speculation.
"If mainland investors take a shorter-term trading approach,
I think that's good for the company in terms of the stock's
liquidity."
Universal, which counts CITIC Capital Partners, the Vanguard
Group Inc, and Hanwha Asset Management Co as major shareholders,
trades at a price-to-earnings ratio - a common measure of
comparative value - of 13. That is significantly lower than the
average of 52 for the healthcare sector on the Shenzhen
exchange.
China's small-caps are about 4-6 times more expensive than
their Hong Kong peers, so investment opportunities under the
Shenzhen connect are very attractive, said Zhou Weida, vice
general manager at Invesco Great Wall Asset Management Co.
Outperformance by the Hang Seng Small-cap Index
suggests that some investors in Hong Kong may already be
pre-empting the Chinese demand.
The index is up over 12 percent since the Shenzhen link was
approved by China in August. It has outpaced rises of around 9
percent in both the Hang Seng Composite Mid-cap Index
and the Hang Seng Composite LargeCap Index respectively,
which are included in the Shanghai link.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch; Editing by Neil
Fullick)