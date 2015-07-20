Crash curbs early European appetite for China's 'A-Shares'

* Quotas giving direct access to mainland stocks underused

* London market uptake slow, caution to remain

By Simon Jessop and Nishant Kumar

LONDON, July 20 Tumbling share prices and trading suspensions have tempered any early enthusiasm for mainland Chinese equities among overseas funds, confirming the cautious approach evident in their limited exposure despite official attempts to lure them in.

Three government programmes designed to help overseas investors buy Chinese stocks have had limited takeup and it will likely take a measure such as inclusion in more mainstream stock market indexes for that to change dramatically.

The recent 30 percent stock market rout has inevitably knocked confidence, prompting some to reconsider plans to buy mainland Chinese shares, known as A-Shares, until they are included in globally followed regional indexes, say industry participants.

Jupiter Fund Management for example said it had held off buying A-Shares, preferring to bet on the H-Shares of Chinese companies traded in Hong Kong, or Chinese stocks listed in Taiwan or the United States, which have not been as badly hit as their mainland cousins.

"The (mainland) stock market is not functioning in a disciplined way," said Stephen Mitchell, head of strategy, global equities at Jupiter. "The fact you can get a retail stock market bubble this quickly ... does affect people's view of the A-Shares market."

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen hit an all-time high on June 8, before slumping 32 percent through July 8, but H-Shares , more popular with international investors due to their greater tradeability, fell less.

China-focused funds sold to foreign investors, most of which invest in H-Shares, lost only about 7 percent of the $100 billion in assets managed at end-June, Lipper data showed.

China has made attempts to improve international investors' access to mainland shares but these have so far had limited success.

An original programme, called the Qualified Financial Institutional Investor (QFII) programme, allowed overseas investors to use foreign currency to access stocks and other assets, albeit with many restrictions around trading.

The subsequent more flexible RQFII programme allowed funds to invest using renminbi, and countries including Britain, France, Singapore, Taiwan and Germany fought to secure a quota from the Chinese government.

LOW TAKEUP

But in Britain, for example, just 25 percent of the country's 80 billion yuan RQFII quota has been taken up by asset managers in London, equivalent to just $3.2 billion.

"I've visited a lot of London-based fund managers and the frequent response has been 'we don't understand the market, or believe the market'," said Stewart Aldcroft, senior advisor for fund services at Citi. "A lot of managers were able to miss out on the fall in value because they didn't believe the rise."

U.S. universities and endowments made more use of QFII quotas than London's asset management community, Aldcroft said. RQFII take-up in Germany and France was higher, but overall European demand remains relatively low, he added.

At June 29, $139 billion had been invested in the QFII and RQFII programmes by foreign investors against a limit on both of nearly $300 billion and a net capitalisation of China's mainland stock markets of $11.5 trillion before the crash.

One successful RQFII applicant was Swiss fund firm Pictet, with a quota of around $160 million awarded in December.

As the share suspension was largely impacting smaller companies and start-ups, Pauline Dan, head of greater China equities at Pictet Asset Management, said her blue-chip bets were largely unaffected.

"We think that the current disruption is temporary and hence have no intention to cut back on QFII investment," she said.

A third method of direct access, launched late last year, is the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect, a programme that enables investors in each market to trade shares on the other market using local brokers and clearing houses, subject to quotas.

But just 126.4 billion, or around 42 percent, was being used as of July 16, data showed, relative to a potential capacity of 300 billion yuan ($48 billion).

Emerging support for Connect from European regulators could lead to more funds taking advantage of the system, but many may wait until China's mainland stocks are included in indexes run by providers such as FTSE and MSCI.

"Until these managers are sort of compelled to include China because of their inclusion in various indices, many of them will just sit back and do nothing," said Citi's Aldcroft. ($1 = 6.2094 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Additional reporting by Michelle Price in Hong Kong and Pete Sweeney in Shanghai; Editing by Sinead Cruise and David Holmes)