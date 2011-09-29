RPT-SPECIAL REPORT-"Rats" and "black mouths" gnaw at China's stock market

(Repeats to fix URL link in links box; read this story in a
multimedia PDF: link.reuters.com/pub24s)
* They ramp up a stock and cash in on price rise
* Mutual funds crippled by own form of insider trading
* China's regulator cracking down; first conviction in
August
* Retail investors shrug it off; they like the casino
atmosphere
* Shady market practices stand in way of Shanghai's
ambitions
By Jason Subler
SHANGHAI, Sept 29 Even before China's great
stock market bull run of 2006-2007, Wang Jianzhong had become
known as China's "god of stocks" for his prescient picks.
Such was his influence at the market's peak that reports by
his company, Beijing Shoufang Investment Consulting, republished
in dozens of influential newspapers and websites, were
themselves often cited as a reason for a particular share price
rising.
By late 2006, it was generally expected that whichever
companies Wang recommended in his columns would be among the
biggest gainers the next trading day in the Shanghai and
Shenzhen markets.
Wang knew it as well, and put that knowledge to use.
Between January 2007 and May 2008, Wang bought shares in 38
companies, wrote reports on them, and then unloaded the stocks
after his recommendations helped lift their share prices.
It was a lucrative ramping scheme. In 55 separate
transactions during that time, Wang earned 125 million yuan
($19.5 million), according to regulators.
The financial sleight of hand has now given him the dubious
distinction of being China's first convicted stock market
manipulator. He was sentenced in August to seven years in prison
and fined 125 million yuan, on top of having illicit earnings of
the same amount confiscated.
While his case went hardly noticed in the Western media,
Wang is now known as China's most famous "black mouth" -- a
Chinese expression for a commentator who manipulates the market
by talking up companies in which they have taken stakes.
Wang's case is just one high-profile example of widespread
wrongdoing in China's capital markets, according to eight
industry insiders interviewed by Reuters. The shady practices
not only hurt millions of retail investors but create challenges
for the foreign money managers and investment banks that invest
their clients' cash in mainland Chinese equities.
Employees of Chinese brokerages, fund managers, and company
executives are among those engaged in illicit activities,
ranging from falsifying numbers on listing prospectuses to
insider trading, the industry sources said.
These disclosures about how the markets are being
manipulated follow a Reuters investigation into accounting fraud
at Chinese companies listed in North American exchanges.
(link.reuters.com/mur92s)
The accounting scandals exposed a subculture of bookkeeping
shenanigans in Chinese finance, underscoring the dark side to
the explosive growth of China's nascent financial markets and
the risks to investors entering them.
FALSE IPO DATA
One of the most common of the illegal stock trading
practices is including false figures for revenue and other data
on IPO prospectuses, said one senior manager with a brokerage
firm based in eastern China.
"It's just a bunch of bosses meeting up and filling in the
forms. 'What kind of price do you want? We'll get you that
price,'" said the source, who asked not to be identified for
fear of repercussions.
"Often it's because someone's kid is doing a certain
business, so if I help him with an IPO now, he might help me
with something else down the road."
Another practice involves collusion between company
executives and major institutional investors. They get together
ahead of a planned secondary share offering, and agree to ensure
the company's share price performs well enough to attract demand
for the offering.
The investors then dump the shares after the offering when
the share price has reached a high enough level. Along the way,
commentators help talk up the stock among retail investors amid
well-timed releases of positive news on the company, said
another industry source, again on condition of anonymity.
"We'll set it up for them. Everyone will get together in a
room and work out a schedule," the source said. "We'll know when
the stock will reach a certain point, and set a target for when
those involved will aim to get out."
The source declined to give names of particular companies
affected by such practices for fear of incriminating his firm.
But it is not uncommon to see share prices of some listed
companies, especially smaller firms listed in the southern
boomtown of Shenzhen, experience massive run-ups followed by
precipitous falls after a secondary offering.
To be sure, that type of scheme is facilitated by the herd
mentality of China's retail investors, who account for some
two-thirds of stock market turnover and are known to trade on
very short-term horizons based less on fundamentals than on
daily rumors about policy support for certain sectors or deals
by individual companies.
The sheer amount of effort the China Securities Regulatory
Commission (CSRC) has devoted to combating the problem of
insider trading is one indication of the extent of the problem.
The CSRC has in the past year published more than half a
dozen statements about insider trading on its website, in
addition to holding symposiums on the issue, after China's
cabinet ordered a crackdown late last year.
The CSRC declined repeated requests for comment. But the
regulator said in a statement on its website (www.csrc.gov.cn)
this month that it had taken on 83 new cases of market
malpractice in the first half of this year, including 45 cases
of insider trading.
"In the second half, with changes happening in market
conditions and uncertainty in the external environment, illegal
activities will take on new forms," CSRC warned in the
statement. The regulator said "it will continue to prioritize
the crackdown on insider training ... 'rat trading' and illegal
information disclosure".
RATS' NESTS
The misuse of private trading accounts by mutual fund
managers is a practice, which like that of "black mouths", is
common enough to have been given a colorful nickname in Chinese:
"rat trading".
The rats are fund managers who buy securities in their own
personal trading account ahead of large purchases of the same
security by their fund house, hoping to profit from a rise in
the share price from their firm's larger transactions.
The CSRC has been especially cracking down on this practice
because it is holding back the development of the mutual fund
industry. In one illustrative case, the regulator meted out
punishment to Huang Lin, former money manager at Franklin
Templeton Sealand Fund Management Co in Shanghai.
Using an account in an associate's name, Huang, 32, bought
or sold stocks from May 2007 to July 2008 ahead of transactions
in the same stocks by the mutual fund he managed, the CSRC said.
Ironically, the 15 illegal transactions, which involved
eight stocks, including Ningbo Huaxiang Electronics
and Huafa Industrial , resulted in a loss for Huang
of 54,000 yuan, according to the watchdog, which said it
collected evidence from trading and chatroom records.
The regulator barred him from working in the fund industry
and fined him 300,000 yuan.
In the mutual fund industry, perhaps more than anywhere
else, investor distrust is holding it back. The fund industry's
assets under management have fallen steadily, to the point their
equity holdings now account for only 19 percent of China's total
trade able share capitalization, down from a third in 2007,
according to Huatai United Securities.
"I suspect 'rat trading' has been quite rampant in the
industry and only a fraction of such malpractices have been
caught," said Zhang Haochuan, head of research at fund
consultancy Z-Ben Advisors. "This has certainly