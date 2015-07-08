China contagion poses risk to HKEx growth strategy

| HONG KONG, July 8
HONG KONG, July 8 As contagion from China's
stock market rout spreads to Hong Kong, the local bourse's
long-touted strategy to help China liberalise its markets is
looking increasingly like a double-edged sword.
Chinese stocks dived again on Wednesday, despite a series of
interventions by Beijing to try to prop up the mainland markets,
which have lost more than 30 percent in value since mid-June.
Initially resilient, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has
also taken a beating, tumbling around 16 percent from its peak
in April and wiping out all its gains for the year.
Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing's own share price
has fallen around 34 percent since it peaked in late May.
HKEx, which holds a monopoly in stock trading in the city,
enjoys a special status as China's preferred partner to help
open up its capital markets - a position long considered a
unique advantage.
But the dramatic reversal in HKEx's fortunes after a
record-breaking rally earlier this year fuelled by the launch of
a landmark "Stock Connect" trading link with Shanghai, suggests
HKEx's exposure to China's reform agenda has its downside.
"The stock exchange has benefited immensely from the many
connect schemes that have taken place over the last year. Now
they find themselves at the centre of this sell-off primarily
because of concern of a sharp drop in volumes and the likelihood
of further China market reform schemes being put on ice," said
one investor in HKEx stock.
This week, Goldman Sachs and Mizuho Securities downgraded
the stock, citing an expected slide in trading volumes. Turnover
in Hong Kong, a key determinant of revenues, has declined from
the peaks of nearly HK$300 billion ($39 billion) per day when
Stock Connect trading exploded in April to nearer HK$200 billion
as of Tuesday.
"The volumes overshot, and expectations overshot, and now
they are coming down to earth," said James Antos, an analyst at
Mizuho.
HKEx said the opening up of China's capital markets still
represented Hong Kong's "biggest opportunity".
"Our vision is to become the leading international exchange
for China and a leading exchange for international investors. We
are leveraging our China connectivity to become a truly global
marketplace," it said in a statement.
HKEx management has talked up a series of other
China-related projects, including a Shenzhen Connect, bond
connect, commodities connect, and related futures products.
These projects now look very uncertain as the mainland rout
puts the brakes on Beijing's reform agenda, with many market
insiders speculating the planned autumn launch of Shenzhen
Connect may be delayed until next year.
Jonathan Ha, chief executive of Red Pulse, a Shanghai-based
markets research firm, said bringing Shenzhen online could
potentially lift mainland stocks, but added: "It would also
bring the potential of a very public disappointment if there is
little to no demand. That, on balance, does not seem worth the
risk."
($1 = 7.7530 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Will Waterman)