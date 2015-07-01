China's stock exchanges to lower securities transaction fees -Xinhua

HONG KONG, July 1 China's two major stock
exchanges have decided to lower securities transaction fees
after sharp falls in the Chinese stock markets, the official
Xinhua news agency said on Wednesday.
Xinhua did not immediately provide any further details.
Earlier on Wednesday, China stocks tumbled, surrendering
much of Tuesday's sharp gains, as investors took advantage of
the rebound to reduce their leveraged positions.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen fell 4.9 percent, to 4,253.02, while
the Shanghai Composite Index lost 5.2 percent, to
4,053.70 points.
(Reporting by Meg Shen in Hong Kong and Lee Chyen Yee in
Singapore, editing by David Evans)