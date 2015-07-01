UPDATE 1-China's stock exchanges to lower transaction fees as markets slump

(Adds details, changes sourcing)
HONG KONG, July 1 China's two major stock
exchanges plan to lower securities transaction fees by 30
percent from August, as part of the government's attempt to
avert a crash in the world's most volatile stock market.
The Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges will lower the
transaction fees to 0.00487 percent from 0.00696 percent of
transaction volume for A-share trading, the bourses said in
separate statements on Wednesday.
In addition, the China Securities Depository and Clearing
Company also said in a statement it would cut transfer fees to
0.002 percent of transaction volume from 0.03 percent and
0.00255 percent for the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges
respectively.
The cuts will take effect on Aug. 1, the exchanges and
clearing company said.
China's equity markets have declined by more than 20 percent
since their peak in mid-June, prompting the government to unveil
a series of market-supporting measures, such as cutting interest
rates and unveiling rules to allow state pension funds to
purchase stocks.
Earlier on Wednesday, Chinese stocks continued to tumble,
surrendering many of Tuesday's sharp gains, as investors took
advantage of the rebound to reduce their leveraged positions.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen fell 4.9 percent, to 4,253.02, while
the Shanghai Composite Index lost 5.2 percent, to
4,053.70 points.
(Reporting by Meg Shen in Hong Kong and Lee Chyen Yee in
Singapore; Editing by Mark Potter)