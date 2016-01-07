China suspends market circuit breaker mechanism - stock exchanges

SINGAPORE Jan 7 China will suspend its new stock market circuit breaker mechanism as of Friday, the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges said on their websites on Thursday.

The mechanism has been in place the start of this year.

Earlier on Thursday, China's stock markets were suspended for the day less than half an hour after the open as the mechanism was tripped for the second time this week. (Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee; editing by John Stonestreet)