Easy credit feeds risky margin trades in Chinese stocks

* Chinese benchmark indexes post record volumes
* Average share values up over 30 pct in 12 trading days
* Margin trading boosting the rally and the volatility
* Small traders being offered highly leveraged trading
By Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, Dec 10 "High leverage, low
thresholds!" the website says. "(China's) A shares are heating
up; if you don't allocate capital now, then when?" Many, it
appears, are choosing now, gorging on cheap credit to ride a
wild stock market rally.
The website, Jinfuzi.com, will let investors borrow up to 10
times their principal with only 2,000 yuan ($323) down in order
to buy stocks and futures.
The peer-to-peer lender has an easy sell; Chinese benchmark
indexes have posted record-smashing trading volumes in recent
weeks, with average share values up over 30 percent in just 12
trading days.
Ordinary investors, who conduct 60-80 percent of China's
stock trades, charged into the market after a surprise interest
rate cut by Beijing on Nov. 21, and brokerages and shadow
bankers have rushed in to help them trade on margin -
essentially borrowed money.
"Margin trading has clearly played a big role in the recent
rally, and government is worried," wrote Oliver Barron of NSBO
in a research note on Tuesday, estimating that gross margin
trading purchases accounted for 164 billion yuan ($26.5 billion)
on Monday, the equivalent of 17 percent of total turnover on
Chinese bourses.
There has been a steady relaxation of restrictions on margin
trading in the last two years, and while in good times it allows
investors to make a lot of money with only a small amount of
their own cash, it also carries big risks when the market falls.
Some might already be regretting taking those risks after
the Shanghai Composite Index lost over 5 percent on
Tuesday, its largest single-day drop in five years.
Especially those who might have pledged their property to
get in on the rally and offset the slide in house prices.
"We provide our customers with service to borrow money with
their property as collateral," said Mr. Yu, president of
Qianteng Asset Management Company in Hangzhou.
"We have plenty of funds on hand, which makes it easy for
our customers to get money ASAP once they sign the contract."
Yu declined to say how his company assesses the chances of
borrower default.
Analysts worry that China's financial industry generally
lacks rigour in risk assessment and due diligence.
MARGIN TRAP
In a volatile market, it is much easier for small investors
to get caught out.
"The swings in the market are up 1, 2 percent, down 3, 4
percent; it's chaos," said Thomas Gatley, analyst at Gavekal
Dragonomics in Beijing, who believes the leveraging was at least
partly to blame for the increased volatility.
"Depending on what you've bought on margin, you get
cash-calls. So you get a lot of people jumping in and a lot of
liquidity flowing ... into a stock or group of stocks. If the
price on that falls at any point for say 5 or 6 percent, then
all the people who bought that will get a call from their broker
to say 'You need to pay some more cash or you need to sell right
now.'"
The stock market rally is nevertheless welcome in many
quarters. Certainly to listed companies, and the many queuing to
list, but probably also to Beijing, which is grappling with a
slowing economy and fears the housing slide could further dent
consumer sentiment.
But governments prefer more orderly markets. Some said
Tuesday's sharp market correction was partly a reaction to a
regulatory crackdown on the use of leverage in the corporate
bond market, to prevent corporates converting bond issuances
into cash to plough into stocks.
Such behaviour was widely blamed for a similar stock market
rally in 2009, when many companies and individuals took
advantage of cheap stimulus credit to speculate on shares and
housing, which caused share indexes to double before suffering a
bone-rattling crash.
Even after the current rally, Chinese stock indexes have yet
to recover from that crash; the Shanghai Composite Index is
still down 12 percent from the peak hit that year, and 48
percent from their pre-financial crisis high in 2007.
($1 = 6.1864 Chinese yuan)
(Additional reporting by Engen Tham and the Shanghai Newsroom;
Editing by Will Waterman)