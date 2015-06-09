MSCI delays including China A shares for benchmark index

BRIEF-United flights grounded nationwide amid computer system issue; international flights unaffected - CNBC
* United flights grounded nationwide amid computer system issue; international flights unaffected - CNBC
NEW YORK, June 9 U.S. index provider MSCI Inc said on Tuesday it will hold off including China A shares in one of its key benchmarks, but expects them to be included once outstanding market accessibility issues are resolved.
"In our 2015 consultation, we learned that major investors around the world are eager for further liberalization of the China Ashares market, especially with regard to the quota allocation process, capital mobility restrictions and beneficial ownership of investments," said Remy Briand, MSCI Managing Director and Global Head of Research.
MSCI said the decision around including China A shares will remain on the 2016 review list for potential inclusion into its emerging market index. The decision may fall outside of its regular schedule of classification reviews, MSCI said in a statement. (Reporting by Ashley Lau and Daniel Bases, editing by G Crosse)
* United flights grounded nationwide amid computer system issue; international flights unaffected - CNBC
TOKYO, Jan 23 The dollar slipped and Asian shares were on the defensive on Monday as worries about President Donald Trump's protectionist policies outweighed optimism that he will follow through on promises of tax cuts and other stimulus.
* Proposes to conduct international offering of US$150 million aggregate principal amount of its 7.25% senior notes due 2021