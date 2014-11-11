Hedging Chinese stocks pricey as volatility fears persist

NEW YORK Nov 11 China's uncertain economic path has made investors cautious, and they are stepping into the options market to protect against the chance of big swings in individual names.

While U.S. stocks shrugged off a mid-October pullback, options market data for the last couple of weeks shows traders have continued to bid up the cost of hedging losses in Chinese stocks.

The 30-day implied volatility, a gauge of the risk of large moves in a stock, for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF, and the iShares China Large-Cap ETF rose sharply to 22 and 26 percent, respectively, in mid-October.

As calm prevailed, expected volatility dropped, but of late it has risen again for the China ETF. The implied volatility for the SPY, which tracks the benchmark S&P 500 Index, touched 11.9 percent on Tuesday. But implied volatility expectations for the iShares FXI ETF, the largest ETF of major Chinese companies, crept to 22.3 percent, according to Livevol Inc data.

"We see a brand-new paradigm, where risk in China is rising as the risk in the U.S. is falling hard," said Ophir Gottlieb, chief executive of Los Angeles-based Capital Market Laboratories.

The SPY has risen 9 percent since Oct. 15, while the FXI is up 4 percent for that period.

The performance of the ETFs and the corresponding moves in their implied volatilities means the cost to hedge Chinese stocks is greater now relative to price swings in the market than it has been in several months, said Jared Woodard, equity derivatives strategist at BGC Partners.

The rising cost to hedge Chinese stocks comes as several big Chinese names, including NetEase Inc, BitAuto Holdings , and YY Inc get set to report corporate results this week.

Woodard notes that BitAuto Holdings options reflect an implied move of 9 percent following earnings, as the company is expected to report results on Friday.

While part of this may be due to stronger performance in the U.S. markets, weak economic data out of China may have had a role to play, he said. (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)