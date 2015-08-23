China gives pension funds access to stock market

SHANGHAI Aug 23 China on Sunday allowed pension
funds managed by local governments to invest in the stock market
for the first time, potentially channelling hundreds of billions
of yuan into the country's struggling equity market.
China published a draft rule on the move for public
consultation on June 30, at the height of a recent stock market
rout.
Despite a series of official measures aimed at supporting
the market, investor sentiment has remained fragile amid
continued signs of slowing economy.
The State Council, or cabinet, published the finalised rules
on Sunday after shares slumped nearly 12 percent last week, the
worst weekly performance since June.
Pension funds will be able to invest up to 30 percent of
their net assets in the country's stocks, equity funds and
balanced funds, according to rules published on the State
Council's website.
Previously, the pension funds could only invest in bank
deposits and treasuries.
Together the funds have assets of more than 2 trillion yuan
($322 billion) that can be invested, meaning about 600 billion
yuan ($97 billion) could theoretically go into the stock market,
state media has estimated.
According to the new rules, pension funds can also invest in
convertible bonds, money-market instruments, asset-backed
securities, index futures and bond futures in China, as well as
the country's major infrastructure projects.
Local governments can mandate institutions authorised by the
central government to manage the pension funds.
($1 = 6.2085 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by
Raissa Kasolowsky)