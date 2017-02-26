China securities regulator to focus on stability, reform

| BEIJING
BEIJING Feb 26 China will focus on stable
development of its capital markets this year, but will press
ahead to further open its markets to foreign companies, the top
securities regulator said on Sunday.
"We will not waver from reforms (to make China's capital
markets) more market-based, law-based and international,” Liu
Shiyu, chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission
(CSRC), told a news conference in Beijing.
Chinese regulators have turned their sights on controlling
risks in financial markets as speculative activity and leverage
in the economy rise, with the securities regulator vowing to
clear out "abnormal phenomena" from capital markets.
The CSRC recently pledged to target "barbaric" leveraged
buyouts and to restrict excessive fundraising by some listed
companies, with a focus on private share placements.
Liu said earlier this month that CSRC would take down
law-breaking financial tycoons he called "giant crocodiles",
saying they will not be allowed to take advantage of retail
investors.
China's crackdown on illegal market activities has
intensified since the mid-2015 stock market crash that wiped out
almost $3 trillion of share value.
Liu, who was appointed CSRC chairman in early 2016, said
that balancing the needs for stability and progress were
crucial, especially in managing the primary market.
Limiting or halting initial share sales in order to
stabilise the secondary market doesn't "solve the problems of
long-term healthy development of capital markets," Liu said.
CSRC deputy chief Fang Xinghai said at the same news
conference that China is discussing measures that would allow
foreign firms to take a larger stake in domestic joint venture
securities and futures brokerages, without providing a timetable
for any changes.
Morgan Stanley and UBS Group AG are set to
raise their stakes in their separate Chinese securities joint
ventures to 49 percent, people with direct knowledge of the
moves confirmed last month.
Fang also said there was no timetable for the launch of an
international board that will allow foreign-invested enterprises
to list shares domestically in China, adding that issues such as
accounting treatment and disclosure rules were still being
studied.
Liu declined to confirm a Reuters report on Friday that
regulators are considering offering a shortcut for some of the
country's largest technology companies to list their shares on
domestic markets, allowing them to jump a long queue of
applicants and boost domestic bourses.
China has been losing out to the New York Stock Exchange
(NYSE) and Nasdaq on key technology listings, so more IPOs at
home could mean millions of yuan in revenue for Chinese
investment banks, who dominate domestic stock issuance.
