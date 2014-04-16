REFILE-China shoe factory strike rolls on as offer falls flat

(Changes headline, no changes to text)
By John Ruwitch and Donny Kwok
DONGGUAN/HONG KONG, April 15 Thousands of
workers at a giant Chinese shoe factory shrugged off an offer
for improved social benefits on Tuesday, prolonging one of the
largest strikes in China in recent years amid signs of increased
labour activism as the economy slows.
The industrial unrest at Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings)
, now stretching to around ten days and sparking
sporadic scuffles with police, has centred on issues including
unpaid social insurance, improper labour contracts and low
wages. Workers have demanded improved social insurance payments,
a pay rise and more equitable contracts.
"The factory has been tricking us for 10 years," said a
female worker inside a giant industrial campus in Gaobu town run
by Yue Yuen in the southern factory hub of Dongguan in the Pearl
River Delta. "The Gaobu government, labour bureau, social
security bureau and the company were all tricking us together."
A spokesman for Yue Yuen said the firm, which makes shoes
for the likes of Nike, Adidas, Reebok, Asics
and Converse with a market capitalisation of some $5.59
billion, had agreed to an improved "social benefit plan" on
Monday, while stressing the business impact had been "mild" so
far.
"Basically, the terms that we announced yesterday was after
a very thorough internal analysis and calculation and
considering all the factors including the affordability from the
factory perspective," the spokesman told Reuters by phone.
"The revised plan will be effective from May 1, about a
couple of weeks from now."
Despite this, thousands of workers, most out of uniform but
with factory lanyards and ID cards around their necks, loitered
in and around the leafy industrial estate, lounging on plastic
chairs, sitting on curbs, chatting, drinking tea and nibbling
nuts, refusing to return to their production lines.
Hundreds of police remained stationed in the area, some with
riot shields and German Shepherds on leashes.
SOCIAL INSURANCE DISPUTE
The strike fits a growing pattern of industrial activism
that has emerged as China's economy has slowed. A worsening
labour shortage has shifted the balance of power in labour
relations, while smartphones and social media have helped
workers organise and made them more aware than ever of the
changing environment, experts say.
A key point of contention at Yue Yuen has been the perceived
scamming of workers through inadequate contributions from the
firm into a social insurance scheme each month, and the
difficulty of cashing in or transferring this money later.
But Yue Yuen's spokesman said: "If we raise the social
security payment on the company part, which we are committed to
do, it will also be a larger deduction from the employees'
monthly cheques, so the net they can pay may be lower as a
result."
Li Qiang, a labour expert with China Labor Watch, a
U.S.-based labour NGO, said the social insurance problem was
longstanding and one which workers were no longer willing to
tolerate, given improved legal and rights awareness.
"This is a costly lesson to multinationals to not ever
ignore the rights of workers," Li told Reuters.
In over 400 factory probes conducted by the group over the
past decade, none was found to have bought full mandatory social
insurance for workers as stipulated under Chinese law.
Scores of factory hands interviewed by Reuters said
thousands, even tens of thousands, remained on strike, including
those in other Yue Yuen factories in the region, including
Huangjiang town, accounts that matched those of online and
social media posts.
An independent labour organisation run by labour rights
activist Zhang Zhiru, who has been in close touch with Yue Yuen
strike organisers, said more than 30,000 workers went on strike
on Monday, and even more on Tuesday in as many as six plants.
Online posts by workers have also called on Nike to pressure
management to reform the firm's labour union and allow workers
to elect their own president.
Yue Yuen says on its website it is "the world's largest
branded footwear manufacturer" and made over 300 million pairs
of shoes last year, with its production evenly split between
China, Indonesia and Vietnam. It notched up net profit of $434.8
million in 2013 off $7.58 billion in revenue.
(Additional reporting by Fiona Li and James Pomfret; Writing by
James Pomfret; Editing by Nick Macfie)