China shoe strike spreads, enters second week

SHANGHAI, April 21 One of China's biggest
strikes in years stretched into a second week on Monday, and
spread from a huge shoe production complex in southern Guangdong
province to a facility owned by the same company in neighbouring
Jiangxi province.
Workers at the multi-factory Yue Yuen Industrial Holdings
Ltd complex in the Guangdong city of Dongguan clocked
in on Monday morning, but not for work, continuing a stoppage
over what they say have been years of inadequate social
insurance and housing provident fund contributions by the
company.
In Jiangxi, more than 2,000 workers from a Yue Yuen factory
that mainly produces shoes for Adidas AG went on
strike on Friday and planned to continue on Monday, the
U.S.-based group China Labour Watch said.
"We're continuing the strike," said one worker in Dongguan,
surnamed Zhou, contacted by telephone. "We swiped our cards and
then went back (home). The other production lines in the same
network are striking, too."
The strike began a week ago after the company missed a
deadline to address workers' concerns. Yue Yuen announced
changes to employee benefits on Thursday to try to placate the
workers and end the strike, but workers rejected
these.
Provincial, municipal and township leaders urged Yue Yuen to
resolve the workers' demands in accordance with laws and
regulations, the government of the town of Gaobu, where the Yue
Yuen factory complex is located, said in a statement on Monday.
"Company and worker representatives are urged to strengthen
communication and consultation, publicise explanations of
regulations and policies, and guide the rational expression of
the aspirations of the workers," it said.
The Yue Yuen facilities in Gaobu comprise the company's
biggest manufacturing centre, with 1.4 million square metres
(15.1 million square feet) of floor space, according to its
website. In addition to Adidas, it also makes shoes for Nike Inc
, Saucony and other global brands, workers said.
A company executive said last week there were about 40,000
employees at the Gaobu complex.
Several workers in Gaobu said the entire workforce was on
strike. Labour activists say the strike is the biggest in China
in recent memory.
