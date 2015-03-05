China backs e-commerce expansion in win for Alibaba, JD.com

BEIJING, March 5 China will back e-commerce
development and guide international expansion by Chinese
internet companies, Premier Li Keqiang said on Thursday, in an
endorsement for firms such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
and JD.com Inc.
Addressing the opening of China's annual parliamentary
meeting in Beijing, Li broadly laid out China's "Internet Plus"
strategy, which includes promoting cloud computing, online
banking, mobile internet, along with logistics to help
e-commerce expansion.
He also stressed the need for more state investment in the
internet sector.
"In addition to the 40 billion yuan ($6.38 billion)
government fund already in place for investment in China's
emerging industries, more funds need to be raised for promoting
business development and innovation," Li said.
Li's support would benefit Alibaba, the world's largest
e-commerce company, which is already investing in cloud
computing and internet finance. Its biggest rival, Beijing-based
JD.com, has seen its transactions more than treble in its online
marketplace.
Others firms likely to benefit include social networking and
entertainment company Tencent Holding Ltd and online
search firm Baidu Inc. Both have internet finance
operations and are expanding internationally.
State-backed shipping and logistics firms China Cosco
, China Shipping Container Lines
and Sinotrans, as well as local
delivery firms YTO Express and S.F. Express, should gain too.
Both Li and the National Development and Reform Commision
(NDRC), in a separate annual report, stressed the need to boost
the technology industry, at a time of slowing economic growth
and as China tries to transition into a consumption-based
economy from its heavy reliance on manufacturing.
Li said the world's second largest economy would target
growth this year of around 7 percent, signalling the lowest
expansion for a quarter of a century.
($1 = 6.2683 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Gerry Shih; Additional reporting by Brenda Goh in
SHANGHAI and Beijing Newsroom; Writing by Paul Carsten; Editing
by Kavita Chandran)