UPDATE 3-Suntech unit nears insolvency, but company may survive

* Lenders file petition for insolvency of Wuxi Suntech
* Wuxi Suntech will not file objection against petition
* Local government expected to keep company afloat
* Industry struggling with global glut of solar panels
By Sui-Lee Wee and Swetha Gopinath
BEIJING/BANGALORE, March 20 A group of Suntech
Power Holdings Co Ltd lenders want the Chinese solar
panel maker's main unit declared insolvent, a sign Beijing's
support for the struggling industry is waning.
The failure of Wuxi Suntech would be one of China's biggest
corporate collapses in recent history and could also be the
first big test for China's bankruptcy law since it was
introduced in 2007.
In its heyday in 2008, Suntech's market capitalization
reached $16 billion. It now stands at about $105 million.
Suntech said in a statement on Wednesday that a group of
eight Chinese banks had filed a petition for the insolvency and
restructuring of its Wuxi Suntech Power Holdings Co Ltd unit in
the Wuxi Municipal Intermediate People's Court in eastern
Jiangsu Province.
The court will decide whether or not to accept the petition
in the next few days, Suntech added.
Suntech's troubles have funneled customers toward relatively
healthier domestic competitors such as Trina Solar Ltd
and Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd, but most
analysts expect the company to survive with the help of a local
government that wants to preserve manufacturing jobs.
"There is not going to be a liquidation," said Morningstar
Inc analyst Stephen Simko. "Suntech in some form, probably under
state control, is going to continue to exist."
China's notoriously aggressive solar manufacturing industry,
spurred by government support, rapidly rose to become the
world's largest in just a few years. But even as hundreds of
factories popped up across China, European nations began to curb
generous solar incentives, leading to a massive global
oversupply of panels that has crippled the industry.
A string of formerly high-flying Western companies,
including Europe's Q-Cells, have filed for insolvency,
but those failures have not eased the oversupply that has sent
solar panel prices into a tailspin and erased industry profits.
That is in part because Chinese companies burdened with
massive debt have received government help to continue operating
and shipping products to market. The Chinese solar industry
employs hundreds of thousands of people and local governments
have jostled to attract investment into the sector with
preferential policies.
Local governments have already helped solar companies,
including LDK Solar Co Ltd, Shanghai Chaori Solar Energy
and Technology Co Ltd and CNPV Dongying Solar Power
Co Ltd, according to GTM Research, and many analysts
expect the city of Wuxi to do the same for Suntech.
"There will hardly be a dent in the over capacity plaguing
the industry," Raymond James analyst Alex Morris said.
Nevertheless, some solar stocks reacted positively to the
news. The shares of U.S. panel makers First Solar Inc
and SunPower Corp were up about 6 percent and 8
percent, respectively, in afternoon trading. The shares of
U.S.-listed Chinese companies JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd,
JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd, Trina and Yingli were also
up.
WARNING SIGN
Both Q-Cells and Suntech were, at different times in the
last few years, the world's biggest solar panel maker.
Suntech said last week it had defaulted on $541 million of
bonds due on Friday, triggering cross-defaults on loans from
International Finance Corp and Chinese lenders.
"The Chinese banks are no longer unconditionally willing to
lend money to the loss-making industry," said Thiemo Lang, a
portfolio manager at RobecoSAM in Zurich. "The default is also a
clear warning to other Chinese solar companies to repair their
steadily worsening balance sheets.
Earlier, Chinese state news agency Xinhua erroneously
reported that Suntech Power had declared bankruptcy.
Nine banks, including Industrial and Commercial Bank of
China Ltd , Agricultural Bank of China Ltd
and Bank of China
had outstanding loans of 7.1 billion yuan ($1.1 billion) to
Suntech at the end of February, according to Xinhua.
At the end of March 2012, Suntech had total debt of $2.2
billion, including loans from China Development Bank and a $50
million convertible loan from the International Finance Corp,
the private sector arm of the World Bank.
China passed a new bankruptcy law in 2007 that is rarely
tested because local officials generally mediate between
creditors behind closed doors. Beijing has used the
law cautiously, fearing the failure of large companies and
widespread layoffs could lead to social unrest.
Offshore creditors can push for bankruptcy proceedings
against the Cayman Islands-incorporated company, but they would
probably end up recovering little given that most of Suntech's
assets are in mainland China and onshore lenders rank ahead of
them in claims, analysts say.