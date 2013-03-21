In Suntech's China home, high hopes for a bailout

| WUXI, China/HONG KONG, March 21
WUXI, China/HONG KONG, March 21 The local
government in Suntech Power Holdings Co Ltd's home town
is seeking to bail out the Chinese solar panel maker to avoid an
embarrassing corporate collapse, a person with knowledge of the
matter told Reuters on Thursday.
One proposal under consideration is allowing Wuxi Guolian,
the local government's investment arm, to take over Suntech's
Wuxi business through a restructuring, and test a bankruptcy law
introduced in 2007.
"Production has to continue," said the source in the city of
Wuxi, where Suntech's headquarters are located. "The Wuxi
government is still seeking to bail out Suntech in one form or
another. It has no intention to let it collapse as, if that
happens, it would damage its reputation."
A Wuxi government spokesman said he had no information on
the matter. But the spokesman added: "If there is any news
regarding the restructuring, it will be released through Wuxi
Guolian."
What happens to Suntech and to the offshore holders of its
debt will be an important test of how China deals with foreign
investors.
Suntech defaulted on $541 million of its U.S. listed bonds
due on Friday, triggering cross-defaults on loans from
International Finance Corp (IFC) and Chinese lenders.
At the end of March 2012, Suntech had total debt of $2.2
billion - including loans from China Development Bank, and a $50
million convertible loan from the IFC, the private sector arm of
the World Bank.
Nine banks, including Industrial and Commercial Bank of
China , Agricultural Bank of China
and Bank of China
had outstanding loans of 7.1 billion yuan ($1.1 billion) to
Suntech at the end of February, according to state news agency
Xinhua.
Eight Chinese banks that have lent money to Suntech want the
company's main unit, Wuxi Suntech Power Holdings Co Ltd,
declared insolvent.
BIG PROMOTER
The Wuxi government has been a big promoter and supporter of
the company, which in its heyday was a $16 billion symbol of
China's green technology ambitions.
Spurred by government incentives and credit, China's solar
manufacturing industry grew rapidly to become the world's
largest in just a few years. But even as hundreds of factories
popped up across China, European nations began to curb generous
solar incentives, leading to a massive global oversupply of
panels that has crippled the industry.
At Suntech's big solar panel factory in Wuxi, 120 km (75
miles) west of Shanghai, employees reported for work as usual on
a chilly morning on Thursday.
The company's headquarters office is nearby, with one side
of its facade entirely made up of solar panels that supply 85
percent of the energy it uses.
Asked whether he was aware of the news that lenders were
pushing for bankruptcy of Wuxi Suntech, one Suntech employee
taking a smoking break at the factory gate said, "No I don't
know. Actually I don't read newspapers."
The man, who declined to give his name, snuffed out his
cigarette and headed into the factory.
China has a history of bailing out companies on the brink of
failure, and investors had assumed Suntech would be no
exception. But the move by domestic creditors on Wednesday
introduced some doubt. Where foreign creditors stand is also
uncertain.
"We think Beijing has sent a message to all the Chinese
solar companies - improve your balance sheets or you could go
this way," said Nitin Kumar, a Singapore-based Nomura analyst.
Suntech's complicated business structure adds another
element of uncertainty. The company's shares are listed on the
New York Stock Exchange, but it is registered in the Cayman
Islands and its assets are in China.
China passed a new bankruptcy law in 2007 that is rarely
tested because local officials generally mediate between
creditors behind closed doors. Beijing has used the law
cautiously, fearing the failure of large companies and
widespread layoffs could lead to social unrest.
Suntech employs around 20,000 people worldwide, with about
half of that number in Wuxi, Chinese media and the company's web
site say.
GOOD LUCK WITH THAT
The main question is whether any bailout is forthcoming and
how it will affect foreign investors holding Suntech's bonds.
"Obviously if the U.S. convertible bond holders are not paid
back and they are not even part of the restructuring deals, then
it does raise questions about investor rights," said Kumar.
While the insolvency proceedings have not hit the domestic
bond market, they may become a factor over time, another analyst
said.
"Most investors think it's an offshore bond, so it's not a
problem for the onshore market," said Ethan Mou, China credit
strategist at Bank of America-Merrill Lynch in Hong Kong.
"But going forward, (onshore) investors will take note of
the government's stance towards this default. It takes time, but
I think the market will digest the significance behind this
default and realize that the implicit backstop of local
governments may not appear every time."
Analysts say the widespread assumption of an implicit
government guarantee against default prevents China's onshore
yuan bond market from pricing risk effectively. A comparison of
yields on bonds from companies that have issued both onshore and
offshore shows that companies considered risky, high-yield plays
offshore trade at much tighter spreads onshore.
Foreign debt holders are however in a more difficult
situation.
"Offshore debt holders are on shaky legal ground (their
claims are to a piece of paper in the Caymans, whereas STP's
operating assets are effectively all in China)," said Charles
Yonts at CLSA in Hong Kong.
"And even if not, they would have the rather daunting task
of fighting to the front of the queue of Chinese creditors in
China. Good luck with that."