UPDATE 3-In Suntech's China home, high hopes for a bailout

By Charlie Zhu and Umesh Desai
WUXI, China/HONG KONG, March 21 The local
government in Suntech Power Holdings Co Ltd's home town
is seeking to bail out China's biggest solar panel maker to
stave off its collapse, a person with knowledge of the matter
told Reuters on Thursday.
One proposal under consideration is allowing Wuxi Guolian,
the local government's investment arm, to take over Suntech's
Wuxi business through a restructuring, and test a bankruptcy law
introduced in 2007.
"Production has to continue," said the source in the city of
Wuxi, where Suntech's headquarters are located. "The Wuxi
government is still seeking to bail out Suntech in one form or
another. It has no intention to let it collapse as, if that
happens, it would damage its reputation."
With an estimated 10,000 employees in Wuxi, the local
government would be keen to keep the company afloat.
Such a move would also test the notion - widespread in
Chinese bond markets - that local governments will always bail
out important companies without inflicting pain on domestic
creditors.
However, what happens to the offshore holders of Suntech's
bonds will have wide implications for investors who have flocked
to Chinese dollar-denominated debt in search of yield.
A Wuxi government spokesman said he had no information on
any plans for a Suntech bailout. But the spokesman added: "If
there is any news regarding the restructuring, it will be
released through Wuxi Guolian."
The Yangtze Evening News, a local official newspaper, said
authorities would try their best "to maintain normal production
of the company, social stability, safeguard the security of
company assets and protect the interest of creditors."
Suntech defaulted on $541 million of its dollar-denominated
bonds due on Friday, triggering cross-defaults on loans from
International Finance Corp (IFC) and Chinese lenders.
At the end of March 2012, Suntech had total debt of $2.2
billion - including a $50 million convertible loan from the IFC,
the private sector arm of the World Bank.
Domestically, nine banks, including Industrial and
Commercial Bank of China , Agricultural
Bank of China and Bank of China
had outstanding loans of 7.1 billion yuan
($1.1 billion) to Suntech at the end of February, according to
state news agency Xinhua.
Eight Chinese banks that have lent money to Suntech want the
company's main unit, Wuxi Suntech Power Holdings Co Ltd,
declared insolvent.
Suntech said on Thursday that the Wuxi Municipal
Intermediate People's Court in Jiangsu Province had formally
accepted the petition for the insolvency and restructuring of
Wuxi Suntech.
The court appointed a committee consisting of local
government representatives and accounting and legal
professionals to administer the restructuring.
"The primary goal is to restructure Wuxi Suntech's debt
obligations, while continuing production and operations,"
Suntech said.
Suntech shares, which resumed trading on the New York Stock
Exchange after being halted on Wednesday, fell 49 percent to a
lifetime low of 30 cents. At that price the company has a market
value of $54 million, down from a peak of about $16 billion.
BIG PROMOTER
In its heyday, Suntech was a symbol of China's green
technology ambitions. China's solar manufacturing industry grew
rapidly to become the world's largest in just a few years, but
the sector has now been crippled by over-supply.
A bailout of Suntech would mean the industry will remain
under pressure.
"We are expecting that the government will step in and
provide liquidity to keep the fabs running in order to preserve
jobs," said Pavel Molchanov, a U.S.-based analyst at Raymond
James. "Without fabs actually getting shut down, bankruptcy does
not inherently change the over-capacity picture."
A research report published late last year said that
over-capacity in the solar industry is likely result in at least
180 panel makers going bust or being acquired by 2015.
The report by the GTM Research consultancy estimates that
solar products supply will exceed demand by 35 gigawatts on
average annually over the next three years.
At Suntech's big solar panel factory in Wuxi, 120 km (75
miles) west of Shanghai, employees reported for work as usual on
a chilly morning on Thursday.
The company's headquarters office is nearby, with one side
of its facade entirely made up of solar panels that supply 85
percent of the energy it uses.
Asked whether he was aware of the news that lenders were
pushing for bankruptcy of Wuxi Suntech, one employee taking a
smoking break at the factory gate said, "No I don't know.
Actually I don't read newspapers."
The man, who declined to give his name, snuffed out his
cigarette and headed into the factory.
HISTORY OF BAILOUTS
China has a history of bailing out companies on the brink of
failure, and investors had assumed Suntech would be no
exception. But the move by domestic creditors on Wednesday has
introduced some doubt and there is no guarantee that foreign
creditors will be treated on par.
The company's shares are listed on the New York Stock
Exchange, but it is registered in the Cayman Islands and its
assets are in China.
"The Suntech situation is a good reminder that offshore
investors can have difficulties in enforcing their rights," said
Paul Boltz, a Hong Kong-based partner with law firm Ropes &
Gray.
"The offshore holding companies which are used to list
overseas often have fewer assets than the onshore entities. In
that case, they face a disadvantage compared with onshore
lenders like Chinese banks which can have direct recourse
against the assets."
China passed a new bankruptcy law in 2007 that is rarely
tested because local officials generally mediate between
creditors behind closed doors. Beijing has used the law
cautiously, fearing the failure of large companies and
widespread layoffs could lead to social unrest.
Suntech employs around 20,000 people worldwide, with about
half of that number in Wuxi, Chinese media and the company's web
site say.
GOOD LUCK WITH THAT
China's domestic bond market has not been much affected by
the news.
"Most investors think it's an offshore bond, so it's not a
problem for the onshore market," said Ethan Mou, China credit
strategist at Bank of America-Merrill Lynch in Hong Kong.
"But going forward, (onshore) investors will take note of
the government's stance towards this default. It takes time, but
I think the market will digest the significance behind this
default and realize that the implicit backstop of local
governments may not appear every time."
Foreign debt holders are however in a more difficult
situation.
"Offshore debt holders are on shaky legal ground (their
claims are to a piece of paper in the Caymans, whereas STP's
operating assets are effectively all in China)," said Charles
Yonts at CLSA in Hong Kong.
"And even if not, they would have the rather daunting task
of fighting to the front of the queue of Chinese creditors in
China. Good luck with that."
New York law firm WilmerHale, representing about 1 percent
of Suntech's bondholders, questioned whether there would be a
fair process to determine the rights of foreign bondholders.
"If the bondholders are left out entirely, it will have an
impact on how people think about investing in Chinese companies
in the future," said James Millar, a partner at WilmerHale.
Suntech bondholder Trondheim Capital Partners LP previously
told Reuters it would sue the company for the bond default.
If Wuxi bails out the company, "Wuxi benefits, the state
lenders benefit, Suntech benefits," said Shyam Mehta, an analyst
at renewable energy consultancy GTM Research in New York.
"But Western bondholders and shareholders, having poured
hundreds of millions of dollars of debt and equity into the
company, are left with nothing."