China calls on all parties in Syria to respect ceasefire

BEIJING, April 10 Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Liu Weimin on Tuesday reiterated hopes that the Syrian government and opposition groups would immediately adhere to a U.N.-brokered ceasefire.

Syrian troops shelled villages, fired across frontiers and were accused of massacres in the hours before a deadline on Tuesday that many doubt halt a 13-month slide into all-out civil war.

International mediator, and former U.N. secretary general, Kofi Annan has put forward a six-point peace plan for ending the year-long fighting that lays down a deadline for Syria to withdraw troops and heavy weapons from towns on Tuesday, followed by a ceasefire by both Syrian forces and opposition fighters 48 hours later on April 12.

