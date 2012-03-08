CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-China says told Syria, other parties, to stop violence

BEIJING, March 8 China's envoy to Syria
told President Bashar al-Assad's government and other parties to
stop the violence and help the United Nations and the
International Committee of the Red Cross send aid to strife-hit
areas, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.
Ministry spokesman Liu Weimin said the envoy also promoted
mediation between the Syrian government and opposition groups.
The trip by envoy Li Huaxin appears to be the latest
initiative to counter accusations from Western and Arab
governments that China, along with Russia, abetted expanding
violence by Assad's forces by vetoing two UN resolutions aimed
at pressuring him out of office.
"He urged the Syrian government and other concerned parties
to stop the violence immediately, actively cooperate with the
U.N. and ICRC to ease the humanitarian situation, in particular
in Homs," Liu said, summarising Li's talks with Syrian officials
this week.
Opposition-held neighbourhoods of Homs have been bombarded
into submission by state forces.
Li's comments build on a six-point statement issued by
Beijing over the weekend. China warned other powers not to use
humanitarian aid for Syria to "interfere" and urged Assad's
government and other sides to "immediately, fully and
unconditionally" stop fighting.
"The Syrian government spoke positively of China's six-point
proposal. The Syrian government side states it would like to
cooperate with the UN agencies in the humanitarian field, on the
basis of respecting Syria's sovereignty and territorial
integrity," said Liu in his account of the envoy's talks.
Liu said that Li met the Syrian foreign minister, deputy
foreign minister and representatives of three opposition groups.
He did not name the groups.
China and other powers have met behind closed doors at the
United Nations to discuss a new U.S.-drafted resolution urging
an end to the crackdown on the revolt against Assad and
unhindered humanitarian access.
As one of the U.N. Security Council's five permanent
members, China has the power to veto any resolutions, and it
joined Russia to exercise that veto power on Syrian measures in
October and February.
The United Nations says Syrian security forces have killed
more than 7,500 civilians since the revolt against the Assad
family's four decades in power began a year ago.
China has also long been reluctant to back international
intervention in domestic turmoil. That wariness was in focus
last year when NATO forces cited a U.N. resolution to protect
civilians in warring Libya as authority for an air bombing
campaign that was crucial to eventually ousting Muammar Gaddafi.
China abstained from the Libya resolution, letting it pass,
but it later suggested NATO powers exceeded the U.N. mandate
through their expanded bombing campaign.