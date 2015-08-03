China state fund CIC invests in taxi app Didi Kuaidi-source

BEIJING Aug 3 China's sovereign wealth fund has
invested an unspecified amount in Didi Kuaidi, China's dominant
ride-hailing app which is competing against U.S. firm Uber
Technologies, a person with knowledge of the matter
said on Tuesday.
The person said China Investment Corp (CIC) was one
of several investors that injected more than $2 billion in
recent months into the startup, which is now valued at $15
billion.
The source did not give details about the size of CIC's
investment, and they declined to be identified as they were not
authorised to speak to the media.
CIC officials were not immediately available to comment on
the matter.
Established in 2007 to investment China's foreign exchange
reserves, CIC now has roughly $600 billion under management,
including holdings in overseas real estate, natural resources
and Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
Didi Kuaidi, which controls 80 percent of China's private
car hailing market, is spending heavily to compete against Uber,
which is currently raising funds for a local subsidiary called
UberChina.
Didi Kuaidi's other backers include Alibaba, Tencent Holding
Ltd, Coatue Management and Singaporean state
investment firm Temasek Holdings. The company recently
said it handles more than 3 million rides a day.
(Reporting by Gerry Shih and Paul Carsten; Editing by Miral
Fahmy)