UPDATE 2-China taxi apps Didi Dache and Kuaidi Dache announce $6 billion tie-up

By Gerry Shih
BEIJING Feb 14 Didi Dache and Kuaidi Dache, two
of China's leading taxi-hailing apps, said on Saturday they
would merge to create one of the world's largest
smartphone-based transport services.
The combined entity would be valued at roughly $6 billion,
according to person familiar with the deal. The shareholding
structure is unknown.
The firms said the two companies, which have not announced a
name for the combined entity, would operate independently under
separate brands.
Didi chief executive Wei Cheng and Kuaidi chief Dexter
Chuanwei Lu would become co-chief executives and formally
introduce the new business after the Lunar New Year, which
begins on Feb. 19, the companies said.
Didi and Kuaidi, backed by Chinese Internet giants Tencent
Holdings Ltd and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd,
respectively, have been locked in a bitter price war for the
past year as each seeks to corner the massive Chinese market
despite rumors of mounting losses.
Didi was estimated to have a roughly 55 percent market
share, with Kuaidi claiming nearly all of the rest in a December
study by Analysis International.
The two companies have been vying for the world's largest
transport market - more than 150 million Chinese hailing taxis
using their smartphones, according to analysts. They have
received more than $1 billion from private investors in recent
months to sustain their battle for market share.
Didi raised $700 million from Tencent and Russian private
equity fund DST in December, while Kuaidi raised $600 million
from backers including Softbank and Tiger Global.
An Alibaba spokeswoman said on Saturday the company is
"supportive of this merger as it will promote the healthy
development of the taxi-app and expand city travel options for
users."
Baidu, the Beijing-based search engine and rival to Tencent
and Alibaba in China's Internet sector, said in December it
would invest in Uber to help bring the $40 billion U.S. firm to
the Chinese market.
China Renaissance, an independent investment bank
headquartered in Beijing, acted as the exclusive financial
advisor to both Didi and Kuaidi on the deal.
(Reporting by Gerry Shih; Editing by Kim Coghill, Robert
Birsel)