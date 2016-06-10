版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 10日 星期五 18:07 BJT

CORRECTED-TABLE-New hires by China independents, oil majors, trading houses

(Corrects table to say Bruce Wu previously employed by Arcadia Petroleum)
    June 10 Chinese independents, global oil majors and commodity houses have hired
more than 40 traders, marketers and risk managers - mostly from state companies - since Beijing
began reforming the state-dominated oil trade. 
    Most of the hires are in their mid-thirties and have honed their skills in oil trading and
shipping at Chinese state companies such as Sinochem Corp, China National Offshore
Oil Corp (CNOOC), China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) and China State
Shipbuilding Corp (CSSC), sources said. 
    Following is a table of some of the trader and staff movements over the past year.
    BP, Royal Dutch Shell and Glencore said they do not comment on
staff movements, as did most other companies. Traders and other hired in the moves also declined
to comment due to the senstivity of the matter. 
        
 COMPANY                         NEW HIRES                          FROM STATE COMPANY
 Shandong Dongming               Shen Fan, senior trader            CNPC Fuel Oil Company
 Petrochemical Group                                                
                                 Bruce Wu, senior trader            Arcadia Petroleum
                                                                    (Western trading house)
                                 Diana Ma, ship charterer           CNOOC
                                 Established 11-member team in      
                                 Singapore                          
 Shandong Chambroad              Zhou Ling, crude trader            CSSC Energy Sinapore
 Petrochemicals Co                                                  
                                 Harry Cui, derivatives trader      COFCO Corp
                                 Built 10-member futures team in    
                                 Shanghai                           
 BP                              Peter Jin, crude trader            CNOOC
                                 Henry Cen, crude trader            CNOOC
                                 Xuan Jun, crude trader             Sinochem
 Shell                           Yan Jing, products trader          Sinochem
 Vitol                           Grace Wang                         Zhenhua Oil
 Glencore                        Xing Guanglei, crude trader        Sinochem
    
    Source:  industry sources
    

 (Compiled by Chen Aizhu in BEIJING and Florence Tan in SINGAPORE; Editing By Tom Hogue)

