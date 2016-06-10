CORRECTED-TABLE-New hires by China independents, oil majors, trading houses

(Corrects table to say Bruce Wu previously employed by Arcadia Petroleum) June 10 Chinese independents, global oil majors and commodity houses have hired more than 40 traders, marketers and risk managers - mostly from state companies - since Beijing began reforming the state-dominated oil trade. Most of the hires are in their mid-thirties and have honed their skills in oil trading and shipping at Chinese state companies such as Sinochem Corp, China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC), China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) and China State Shipbuilding Corp (CSSC), sources said. Following is a table of some of the trader and staff movements over the past year. BP, Royal Dutch Shell and Glencore said they do not comment on staff movements, as did most other companies. Traders and other hired in the moves also declined to comment due to the senstivity of the matter. COMPANY NEW HIRES FROM STATE COMPANY Shandong Dongming Shen Fan, senior trader CNPC Fuel Oil Company Petrochemical Group Bruce Wu, senior trader Arcadia Petroleum (Western trading house) Diana Ma, ship charterer CNOOC Established 11-member team in Singapore Shandong Chambroad Zhou Ling, crude trader CSSC Energy Sinapore Petrochemicals Co Harry Cui, derivatives trader COFCO Corp Built 10-member futures team in Shanghai BP Peter Jin, crude trader CNOOC Henry Cen, crude trader CNOOC Xuan Jun, crude trader Sinochem Shell Yan Jing, products trader Sinochem Vitol Grace Wang Zhenhua Oil Glencore Xing Guanglei, crude trader Sinochem Source: industry sources (Compiled by Chen Aizhu in BEIJING and Florence Tan in SINGAPORE; Editing By Tom Hogue)