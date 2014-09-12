For U.S. tech firms, China entices in spite of tight state control

| TIANJIN, CHINA Sept 12
TIANJIN, CHINA Sept 12 The sheer size of the
Chinese market is so alluring to Western companies that even
pro-internet freedom firms like CloudFlare may have to put moral
outrage to the side in their pursuit of new business.
San Francisco-based CloudFlare has a policy of providing
cyber-defence services for all, based on a belief that the
internet should be free, decentralised and open.
Its clients have included groups that the U.S. government
regards as terrorist organisations. Those values may now have to
be shelved when it comes to entering China, where state control
of the internet is among the world's tightest.
CloudFlare is looking for a Chinese partner and aims to be
in the country by 2015, said co-founder Michelle Zatlyn on the
sidelines of a World Economic Forum meeting in the northern city
of Tianjin this week.
"As we think about international expansion it's vital that
we get China," said Zatlyn of CloudFlare's second-largest market
by user traffic. "There are rules and regulation which operate
within the country. As a U.S. company we absolutely have to
follow those, and we're okay with that."
The operating environment in China may be even tougher now.
U.S. businesses have complained about Chinese protectionism, and
American tech firms have repeatedly come under fire from the
state since last year's U.S. National Security Agency cyber
espionage revelations.
Microsoft Corp and Qualcomm Inc are being
investigated for anti-trust violations, while IBM Corp,
Intel Corp and Cisco Systems Inc have seen
sales in China plummet in recent quarters.
CloudFlare is joining a long list of companies, from firms
that have seen little or no success in China like Yahoo Inc
, eBay Inc, Google Inc and Facebook Inc
to recent entrants like LinkedIn Corp, for whom China's
pull as the world's largest internet market by population has
been too strong to resist.
CloudFlare is hoping to learn from the lessons of the U.S.
tech sector's fallen soldiers in China. One of these came at the
World Economic Forum, where Lu Wei, the director of China's
State Internet Information Office, said Facebook will be unable
to access China any time soon, according to state media.
"You have to play a slightly long game if you're a Western
multi-national company in China," said Mark Spelman, a managing
director at Accenture PLC.
"It's very important to think about which Chinese partners
you should be working with, and organisations need to think very
carefully about what business model you need in China - it
might not be the same as in other countries," he cautioned.
