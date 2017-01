BEIJING May 5 China's commerce regulator will launch a campaign to clean up e-commerce, the official People's Daily said on Thursday, a move that could affect operators of online marketplaces and retailers, such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and JD.com Inc.

The State Administration for Industry and Commerce said the campaign would run from May to November, the paper said. (Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)