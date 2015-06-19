UPDATE 1-China to allow full foreign ownership of some e-commerce businesses

(Adds ministry comment, background)
BEIJING, June 19 China will allow full foreign
ownership of some e-commerce businesses, aiming to encourage
foreign investment and the development and competitiveness of
the industry, the Ministry of Industry and Information
Technology said on Friday.
The move, effective immediately, will apply to "online data
handling and trade handling services", the ministry said in a
statement on its website. It was not immediately clear how this
would affect e-commerce companies already operating in China.
China's e-commerce industry has been booming, with companies
like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and JD.com Inc
benefitting from a rising middle class with more disposable
income.
Other players include U.S. online retailer Amazon.com Inc
, Vipshop Holdings Ltd and U.S. supermarket
chain Wal Mart Stores Inc, through its stake in shopping
site Yihaodian.
Allowing full foreign ownership "supports our country's
e-commerce development, encourages and brings in the active
participation of foreign investment, and furth excites market
competition," the ministry said.
In recent years, the government has lent its support to the
industry by keeping taxes low and loosening restrictions on
cross-border trade, among other concessions.
E-commerce and the internet sector more broadly have been
shining stars for Chinese industry.
Companies including Alibaba, social networking and online
entertainment firm Tencent Holdings Ltd and search
leader Baidu Inc account for hundreds of billions of
dollars in stock market capitalisation.
Their success comes as the world's second-largest economy
grows at its slowest pace in three decades and Beijing looks to
catalyse a shift away from a dependence on manufacturing and
towards higher-value services.
(Reporting by Paul Carsten and Judy Hua; Editing by Jane
Merriman and David Holmes)