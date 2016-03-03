UPDATE 1-Tech start-ups the new gold for China's wealthy as economy slows

* Tech firms valuations soar as stock markets languish
By Denny Thomas
HONG KONG, March 3 More wealthy Chinese are
ploughing money into technology start-ups which are increasingly
seen as a safe haven as the slowing economy eases hopes of
extracting returns from traditional investment such as stocks,
property or gold.
While Chinese shares are being pummelled and the yuan is
under pressure, these private investors are turning to
businesses such as taxi-hailing company Didi Kuaidi, which saw
its valuation rise 25 percent to about $20 billion in a $1
billion funding round launched last week.
This gain sharply contrasts with the 43 percent plunge in
the CSI 300 index of top-listed companies in Shanghai
and Shenzhen since June last year, underscoring the appetite for
tech firms. China's stock markets are the worst performing in
the region, according to Thomson Reuters data.
"First-tier (technology) names still retain their valuation
due to a capital flight to safety," said Richard Ji, managing
partner of fund All-Stars Investment and a tech industry expert.
Venture capital investments into China's technology start-
ups more than doubled to $32.2 billion in 2015, with $4.7
billion of investments so far this year, according to research
firm CB Insights.
This is poised to rise further, as China is awash with
capital from local private equity investors, insurance
companies, wealth management firms as well as yuan funds raised
by global venture capital players, bankers said.
Even some mid-sized banks, including China Merchants Bank
are investing into tech ventures.
"We have seen a lot of interest in alternative and direct
investing outside China as well as in China, such as investments
in private companies and startups," said Francis Liu, regional
market manager for ultra-high net worth clients in Greater China
at UBS Wealth Management.
PRIVATE PLAY
What is unique about China's venture capital and private
equity industry is that a good chunk of yuan fund raising comes
from wealthy individual investors. This contrasts with Western
markets, where institutional investors take the lion's share of
such placements.
A lawyer told Reuters she had recently structured several
investment deals into tech companies for wealthy clients. She
declined to be named, or give details of the deals due to the
confidentiality of the matter.
In addition to Didi Kuaidi, which is backed by China's
e-commerce giant Alibaba and social networking firm
Tencent, large unlisted companies such as lending
platform Lufax and Meituan-Dianping, a crossover between Yelp
and Groupon, have raised billions of dollars
in recent months, at higher valuations.
And as the economy slows, investors are more hesitant to
back ventures by untested names, preferring companies with
established scale and the ability to expand outside China.
"Investors want to throw money behind big names. For the
smaller guys, it's getting more difficult," said a banker who
was involved in several recent private fundraising rounds for
Chinese technology companies.
