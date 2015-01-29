In China, US tech firms turn to domestic rivals for survival

| BEIJING
BEIJING Jan 28 U.S. technology companies in
China are forming alliances with domestic firms, hoping that
having a local partner will make it easier to operate in the
increasingly tough environment for foreign businesses in the
world's second-biggest economy.
China's government has been openly pushing for the use of
more Chinese and less foreign-made technology, both to grow its
own tech sector and as a response to former U.S. National
Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden's leaks about
widespread U.S. cyber surveillance.
Simmering tensions over the issue spilled into public view
on Wednesday, when U.S. business lobbies urged Beijing to
postpone implementing new policies to make China's finance
sector more dependent on domestic technology.
In a letter to China's Central Leading Group for Cyberspace
Affairs, chaired by President Xi Jinping, a group of U.S.
business associations called for "urgent discussions" with China
on worries that new government proposals are "discriminatory",
require disclosure of sensitive information, and could isolate
China's tech sector.
If the proposals are adopted, they will likely accelerate
moves by U.S. companies to form partnerships with domestic firms
in an effort to localise their operations.
Some of America's biggest enterprise tech firms have already
adopted this strategy, including IBM Corp, Intel
, Dell Inc, Cisco Systems Inc,
Hewlett-Packard Co and Juniper Networks Inc.
"In this particular market it's becoming more and more
apparent that the partnering mechanism is the right way to go,"
said Marius Haas, Dell's president of enterprise solutions, in
an interview with Reuters in Beijing.
These partnerships can involve firms sharing technology,
teaming up on certain projects and, in some cases, the foreign
company making an investment into a local counterpart.
"It's more efficient and it aligns well with the priorities
set by the country," said Haas, who said that Dell's partnering
strategy became "much, much more aggressive" about
one-and-a-half years ago.
This was shortly after widespread U.S. spying was brought to
light by Snowden, garnering condemnation from China in
particular, which the U.S. has often singled out as a
perpetrator of cyber espionage.
Dell has been in China for 16 years and, before it went
private in 2013, saw annual sales in the country of roughly $5
billion.
Just last week, it announced partnerships with state-owned
China Electronics Corporation and the municipal government of
Guiyang.
FEW OPTIONS
U.S. companies may not have a choice other than forging
local tie-ups, as they try to hold their ground in China's
information and communications technology market, which tech
research firm IDC predicts will grow 11.4 percent to $465.6
billion in 2015.
"With the current preference for local vendors, it's not
going to help foreign companies to do their own local
development," said Bryan Wang, a Beijing-based vice president at
Forrester Research, which analyses the technology industry.
IBM, which has partnered with domestic companies like Suzhou
PowerCore, flagged in its annual results call last week a bounce
back in China after previously seeing "pretty dramatic
declines".
That came after IBM said in August it would help China's
largest server vendor Inspur International design
server systems. At the time it was an unexpected development as
Inspur had aggressively marketed its servers to Chinese
state-owned firms as a replacement for IBM systems.
Days later, IBM said it had deployed a new mainframe
computer system for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
.
Chipmaker Intel has even invested money in its Chinese
peers. The company said in September it would pay as much as
$1.5 billion for a 20 percent stake in two mobile chipmakers
with ties to the Chinese government.
Forrester's Wang predicts the environment in China for
foreign technology businesses will become less welcoming as
government policies begin to produce the desired results so that
Chinese companies become more competitive.
That means that while forging local partnerships is the best
option for U.S. firms now, it's unlikely to sustain them in the
market over the long run.
"It's a temporary solution, before this localisation gets to
the next stage and (China's government) requests only Chinese
intellectual property. The last stage is pure Chinese companies
with Chinese intellectual property."
